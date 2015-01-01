पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:अब मार्च में होगा स्वच्छता सर्वे, जनवरी तक तय होगी रेटिंग

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना के कारण बदला सर्वे का शेड्यूल, सफाई व डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन को छोड़कर अन्य कार्य प्रभावित हो गए

कोरोना संक्रमण का इफेक्ट इस साल स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण पर भी पड़ा है। शहर की सफाई का सालाना सर्वेक्षण अब जनवरी की जगह मार्च में होगा। हालांकि इसके पहले जनवरी में स्टार रैंकिंग और फरवरी में तिमाही मूल्यांकन के लिए सर्वे होगा। वहीं सिटीजन फीडबैक जनवरी से प्रारंभ होकर 28 मार्च तक चलेगा। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 अभियान पर प्रारंभ में ही कोरोना संक्रमण व लॉकडाउन के कारण असर पड़ गया था। सफाई व डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन को छोड़कर अन्य कार्य प्रभावित हो गए थे। शहर से एकत्र होने वाले कचरे के निस्तारीकरण पर भी असर पड़ा था। इसे लेकर पिछले दिनों वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंंसिंग में केंद्रीय टीम ने इसके संकेत दे दिए थे। लिखित आदेश इसी सप्ताह तक आएंगे, ऐसे में नपा को अपनी कमियां दूर करने के लिए अतिरिक्त समय मिल गया है। अब स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 1 से 28 मार्च के बीच होगा। पिछले पांच सालों से यह सर्वेक्षण 4 से 31 जनवरी के बीच हो रहा था। साथ ही सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस में होने वाला तिमाही मूल्यांकन अप्रैल से शुरू होकर दिसंबर में खत्म होने के बजाय फरवरी तक चलेगा। जबकि स्टार रेटिंग के लिए भी नपा को समय मिल गया है, स्टार रेटिंग सर्वे जनवरी में होगा। पिछले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2020 में नपा महासमुंद ने ईस्ट जोन में पांचवां स्थान हासिल किया था।

यहां होती है 3 लेयर की सफाई इसलिए हम प्रदेश में बेस्ट
महासमुंद नगर पालिका प्रदेश का पहला ऐसा नगर पालिका है, जहां थ्री लेयर (तीन चरण) सफाई प्रणाली अपनाई जाती है। महासमुंद में सुबह 6 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक रोज चार वार्डों में सफाई होती है। इस सफाई काम में 72 सफाईकर्मी लगे हुए हैं। वहीं दूसरा चरण दोपहर 12 से शाम 5.30 तक चलता है। इस टीम में 8 सफाई कर्मचारी हैं, जिन्हें अध्यापक कमांडो कहते हैं। ये उन जगहों की सफाई करते हैं, जहां किसी कारणवश सफाई नहीं होती या है जहां सफाई की बहुत जरुरत होती है। तीसरा चरण रात 8 बजे से रात 11 बजे तक चलता है। इस टीम में 6 सफाई कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। ये बाजार बंद हो जाने के बाद रात में जैसे- मुख्य बाजार, गोल बाजार और मछली बाजार, बस स्टैंड की सफाई करते हैं।

समय बढ़ने से चौपाटी प्रोजेक्ट को मिलेगा फायदा : चौपाटी का काम 3 साल अधूरा है। फंडिंग नहीं होने के कारण 2017 में बनाना शुरू हुआ चौपाटी आज भी अधूरा पड़ा है। नपा अध्यक्ष खुद कोरोना काल में फंड की कमी स्वीकार करते रहे हैं। हालांकि अब किसी भी हाल में अब मार्च 2021 तक पूरा करने की बात कह रहे हैं। अगर दो महीने के अंदर चौपाटी बनाने के काम पूरा हो जाता है तो फायदा सर्वेक्षण में मिलेगा।

मार्च तक चौपाटी भी शुरू कर देंगे: नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष प्रकाश चंद्राकर ने कहा कि स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण की तिथि दो महीने बढ़ने से नगर पालिका महासमुंद को काफी फायदा होगा। अतिरिक्त समय मिलने से इन्हें पूर्ण करने में मदद मिलेगी। मार्च तक हम चौपाटी भी शुरू कर देंगे। फंड नहीं मिलने के कारण थोड़ा विलंब हो रहा है लेकिन जल्द ही इसे दूर कर चौपाटी निर्माण के बचे कामों को जल्द पूरा किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें