पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:सहकारी बैंक का ऐसा हाल, 9 बजे आए किसानों को 3 बजे के बाद मिला कैश

महासमुंद17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अव्यवस्था को लेकर भड़के किसान, नोडल अधिकारी ने शाखा प्रबंधक से मांगा जवाब

जिला सहकारी बैंक में रुपए वितरण को लेकर व्यवस्था सुधर नहीं पा रही है। वहां के शाखा प्रबंधक भी किसानों को सुविधा मुहैया कराने में रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। रुपए लेने आ रहे किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रूपए वितरण को लेकर आए दिन बैंक के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी लापरवाही बरत रहे है, जिसके कारण किसानों को रुपए निकालने में परेशानी हो रही है। किसानाें का कहना है कि सुबह 10 बजे से बैंक में आकर खड़े है, लेकिन 3 बज गए अभी तक कैश का वितरण शुरु नहीं हो पाया है। बैंक के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी अपनी मर्जी के साथ रुपए का वितरण कर रहे हैं। जिला सहकारी बैंक के अधिकारियों की मनमानी से किसान परेशान हैं। इसी रवैये के चलते किसानों ने नोडल अधिकारी से शिकायत भी की थी, लेकिन अभी तक व्यवस्था नहीं सुधर पाई है। इस संबंध में जिला नोडल अधिकारी डीएल नायक का कहना है कि कैश वितरण में देरी होने के कारण ऐसी स्थिति बनी है। शिकायत करने कुछ किसान आए थे। कार्रवाई के लिए शाखा प्रबंधक को नोटिस भेज रहा हूं, ताकि अव्यवस्था न हो । बैंक परिसर के अंदर व बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं : तीसरे किश्त की राशि लेने पहुंचे किसान के साथ कर्मचारी अन्याय कर रहे हैं । उनके पास बुक को जमा कराने के बाद समय पर कैश नहीं दे रहे हैं, जिससे किसान परिसर में ही घूमते रहते हैं। परिसर व बैंक के अंदर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसान बिना मास्क लगाए वहां रुपए निकालने खड़े हैं ।

11 बजे खुलता है काउंटर
जिला सहकारी बैंक में रुपए लेने आए ग्राम खट्टी के समारु राम, बिसहत, योगश, बहुर ने बताया कि वह राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत तीसरे किश्त की राशि निकालने बैंक आए है। सभी दस बजे बैंक पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन कैश काउंटर नहीं खुला था । पूछने पर वहां के कर्मचारी खुलेगा कहकर किसानों को बैंक से बाहर निकाल देते हैं। कर्मचारियों की मनमानी को देखने वाला कोई नहीं है। सभी बैंक साढ़े 9 से 10 बजे के बीच खुल जाते है, लेकिन ये इकलौता बैंक है, जहां कर्मचारी अपनी मनमर्जी से सुबह 11 से साढ़े 11 बजे आते हैं। किसान सुबह 9 बजे से रुपए लेने बैंक में कर्मचारी का इंतजार करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि आज भी कर्मचारी 11 बजे आए । लगा कि अब वितरण जल्दी होगा, लेकिन किसानों से पास बुक लेने के बाद 3 बज गए कैश का वितरण शुरु नहीं किया गया है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें