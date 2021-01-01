पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिटायर्ड फौजियों का अनोखा प्रयास:युवाओं को कम्प्यूटर, फोटोग्राफी, वीडियोग्राफी का दे रहे प्रशिक्षण

महासमुंदएक घंटा पहले
बसना अंचल के रिटायर्ड फौजी भाइयों ने पहले देश की सेवा की और अब अपने अंचल में रहकर सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। फौजी भाइयों ने इसके लिए एक ग्रुप तैयार किया है और इसके माध्यम से क्षेत्र के युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती के लिए ट्रेनिंग देने के साथ ही आत्म निर्भर बनाने के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं। यही नहीं क्षेत्र के 50 युवाओं को कम्प्यूटर, फोटोग्राफी, वीडियोग्राफी सहित अन्य प्रशिक्षण देकर आत्मनिर्भर बनाया जा चुका है। साल 2018 में इस मुहिम की शुरूआत बसना के रिटायर्ड सोल्जर लोकनाथ डड़सेना ने की। इसके बाद इस मुहिम में अंचल के और भी फौजी भाई जुड़ते गए। आज करीब 24 रिटायर्ड फौजी भाई इस ग्रुप के साथ जुड़कर अंचल के युवाओं को तैयार करने का काम कर रहे हैं। इस मुहिम को शुरू करने वाले बसना निवासी लोकनाथ चंद्राकर ने बताया कि अप्रैल 2002 में बारहवीं पास करने के बाद उन्होंने आर्मी ज्वाइन की। ट्रेनिंग के बाद वे तीन साल तक सियाचीन ग्लेशियर में सेवाएं दी। साल 2018 में सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद वे वापस अपने घर लौट आए। वापस आने के बाद उन्होंने क्षेत्र के युवाओं को नशे की ओर जाते हुए देखा। बेरोजगार युवक नशे की लत में जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे थे। ऐसे में मैंने युवाआें को सेना में जाने के लिए प्रेरित करने की शुरूआत की। खुद से युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग देना और उन्हें आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कम्प्यूटर, सीसीटीवी कैमरा, फोटोग्राफी, वीडियोग्राफी, टैली प्रोग्राम का प्रशिक्षण दिलाने की शुरुआत भी की।

पहले 7 दिन की ट्रेनिंग पास होने वालों को मौका
युवाओं को फुल टाइम ट्रेनिंग देने से पहले 7 दिन का विशेष प्रशिक्षण शिविर आयोजित किया जाता है। इस दौरान मेडिकल और फिजिकल टेस्ट होते हैं। इसमें पास होने वाले युवाआें को ही आगे का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है। लोकनाथ ने बताया कि ऐसा इसलिए किया जाता है, ताकि हम ऐसे युवाओं का चयन कर सकें, जो सेना में जाने के लिए पूरी तरह से परफेक्ट हो और हम ऐसे युवाओं को तैयार कर सकें।

आमदनी का 50% हिस्सा करते हैं युवाओं पर खर्च
लोकनाथ डड़सेना ने बताया कि वर्तमान में वे खुद से ही युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण देने का खर्च उठा रहे हैं। बसुंला में उनकी एक दुकान और कम्प्यूटर शॉप है, जिससे होने वाली आमदनी का 50 प्रतिशत हिस्सा वे युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण देने में खर्च करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण पिछले वर्ष ट्रेनिंग बंद थी, लेकिन नए वर्ष के साथ ही फिर से इसकी शुरुआत की जा रही है।

पूर्व फौजियों का ग्रुप तैयार जो युवाओं को देते हैं ट्रेनिंग
फुलझर के सेवानिवृत्त जवानों के ग्रुप में लोकनाथ डड़सेना, पुरुषोत्तम डड़सेना, डंडाधर साव, ओमप्रकाश साहू, लखन लाल, सौकीलाल पटेल, चंद्रमणि, लक्ष्मी नारायण साहू, मनोज कुमार सोनी, मनीष कुमार भोई, नारायण पटेल, सदाशिव चौहान, राधेश्याम पटेल, विद्याचरण साहू, धनेश कुमार साव, मनोज कुमार कौशिक, मदन कुमार यादव, प्रीतम कुमार, महेंद्र नाथ, तेजराम निषाद, पुनीत राम नेताम, बसंतदेव साव हैं।

