पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:बिना परमिट पहुंची शराब की खेप, हुआ प्रदर्शन

महासमुंदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौके पर पहुंचे अफसरों ने कहा- ट्रक वेयर हाउस से ही निकली

शहर के दलदली रोड स्थित शराब दुकान में अवैध शराब का स्टॉक उतारने की शिकायत लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी ने जमकर हंगामा किया। आप पदाधिकारियों का आरोप था कि शराब की अवैध खेप रायपुर से आई है और इसका परमिट भी नहीं है। वहीं आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि शराब की गाड़ी वेयर हाउस से निकली है और इसका परमिट भी है। इधर, आप कार्यकर्ता वेयर हाउस से शराब की ट्रक निकलने के संबंध में सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिखाने की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। वहीं मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम के हस्तक्षेप के बाद ट्रक से शराब की पेटियां दुकान में उतारी गई। आम आदमी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र चंद्राकर ने बताया कि पार्टी पदाधिकारी अभिषेक जैन को सूचना मिली थी कि दलदली रोड स्थित शराब दुकान में एक ट्रक शराब बगैर परमिट के उतर रही है। अभिषेक जब मौके पर पहुंचे तो ड्राइवर और दुकान का सुपरवाइजर कैलाश पाण्डेय परमिट नहीं दिखा पाया। घटना शाम 4.30 बजे की है। वहीं मौके से ड्राइवर फरार हो गया। इधर, अभिषेक जैन ने बताया कि जब मैंने पूरे मामले की शिकायत की तो अधिकारी परमिट लेकर पहुंचा। जबकि नियम ये है कि परमिट गाड़ी के साथ ही जारी होती है। इधर, मौके पर पहुंचे आबकारी उप निरीक्षक मधुकर श्याम ने आप पदाधिकारियों से कहा कि गाड़ी वेयर हाउस से निकली है और शराब की पेटियां अवैध नहीं है। आखिरकार कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी मौके पर पहुंचे और उनके हस्तक्षेप के बाद ट्रक से माल उतारा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें