कोरोना:जिले में कोरोना का आंकड़ा 5 हजार पार, रविवार को मिले 69 पॉजिटिव

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
जिले में काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या 5 हजार के पार पहुंच गई है। शनिवार काे मिले 34 और रविवार काे मिले 69 मरीजाें के साथ ही जिले में काेराेना संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 5097 पहुंच गया है। जिले में काेराेना की रफ्तार थाेड़ी कम हुई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले महीने 19 अक्टूबर काे काेराेना संक्रमित का आंकड़ा 4 हजार के पार पहुंचा था। इसे पांच हजार तक पहुंचने में करीब 20 दिन का समय लगा। जिले में रविवार को 69 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। नए संक्रमितों में महासमुंद से 16, बागबाहरा से 8, पिथौरा से 15, बसना से 16 और सरायपाली से 14 मरीज मिले। 69 नए पॉजिटिव के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की कुल संख्या 5097 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं रविवार को 49 लोग ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट गए। जिले में अब तक 4420 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

जिले में वर्तमान समय में 603 एक्टिव मरीज
जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में वर्तमान समय में 603 एक्टिव मरीज है। जबकि 74 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। रविवार को कुल 507 टेस्ट हुए। इसमें आरटीपीसीआर से 169 टेस्ट हुए, जिसमें से 45 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। वहीं ट्रू नॉट से 127 टेस्ट में 7 संक्रमित और रैपिड एंटीजेन से 211 टेस्ट हुए, जिसमें 17 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। जिले में दो दिन बाद कोरोना से किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। इससे पहले शुक्रवार-शनिवार को 2-2 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। दो दिन बाद रविवार को किसी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई।

