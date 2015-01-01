पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कंटेनर की चपेट में आकर मामा-भांजे की मौत, ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से स्कूटी सवार ने दम तोड़ा

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में हुए तीन अलग-अलग हादसों में तीन मौतों के अलावा तीन घायल भी हुए

जिले के अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को तीन सड़क हादसे हुए हैं। जिसमें तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं तीन लोग गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए हैं। पहली घटना जिला मुख्यालय के कलेक्टोरेट रोड, दूसरी एनएच – 53 पटेवा थाना के ग्राम नवागांव तथा तीसरा खल्लारी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम चरकी तरपोंगी मार्ग की है। इनमें से एक मामले में मामा भांजे की मौत हो गई। इन मामलों में पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर पीएम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है, वहीं घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इधर, हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर व कंटेनर के चालक मौके पर से फरार हो गए है, जिसकी पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। पुलिस ने आरोपी चालकों के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है। त्योहारी सीजन लगते ही सड़कों में लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ गई वहीं, हादसे से भी बढ़ गए है। प्रतिदिन सड़क हादसे में लोग जाने जा रही है, वहीं कई लोग घायल हो रहे हैं ।
ट्रैक्टर ने स्कूटी सवार को कुचला, मौके पर मौत : सुबह 10 बजे कलेक्टोरेट मार्ग में कुर्मीपारा निवासी प्रांजल चंद्राकर पिता योगश चंद्राकर की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई । वह अपने स्कूटी क्रमांक सीजी 04 एमजे 1998 में सवार होकर ग्राम मचेवा से अपने घर जा रहा था। वह जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय के पास पहुंचा था कि पीछ से आ रहा ट्रैक्टर क्रमांक सीजी 06 जीसी 1412 के चालक ने लापरवाहीपूर्वक चलाते हुए स्कूटी को टक्कर मार दिया। स्कूटी अनियंत्रित हो गई और सवार प्रांजल सड़क पर गिर गया और ट्रैक्टर के पहिए के नीचे आ गया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई है। वहीं ट्रैक्टर का चालक मौका पाकर फरार हो गया। इधर, हादसे को देख आसपास के लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी ।
दो बाइक भिड़ी, सवार तीन घायल : इधर, खल्लारी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम चुरकी, तरपोंगी मार्ग पर दो बाइक आपस में भिंडत हो गई । जिससे सवार तीन लोग गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए, जिसे इलाज के लिए 108 संजीवनी की सहायता से अस्पताल ले गए । घायलों में एक महिला भी शामिल है ।
इधर, खल्लारी पुलिस सूचना पर पहुंची तब तक घायलों को उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया था । थाना प्रभारी दीपा केंवट ने बताया कि कहां के रहने वाले है, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है । स्थिति खराब होने के कारण उन्हें तत्काल चिकित्सालय ले जाया गया ।

कंटेनर की चपेट में आने से मामा- भांजा की मौत
रिश्तेदार को छोड़कर वापस अपने गांव जा रहे मामा-भांजे की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। पटेवा थाना से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम चिखली थाना आरंग निवासी ललित निषाद पिता सहस निषाद (21) और उसके भांजे ग्राम दतान थाना लवन निवासी बउआ उर्फ टीकम निषाद (18) अपने रिश्तेदार को पटेवा क्षेत्र के ग्राम ठुमसा बाइक क्रमांक सीजी 04 केएफ 0664 में छोड़ने आए थे। दोनों छोड़कर वापस गांव जा रहे थे । नेशनल हाइवे - 53 ग्राम नवागांव के पास गलत दिशा से आ रही कंटेनर क्रमांक एनएल 01 एडी 4196 जो, रायपुर से सरायपाली की ओर जा रही थी । घटना स्थल के पास मोड़ होने के कारण कंटेनर के लापरवाहीपूर्वक चलाते हुए बाइक सवार को सामने से ठोकर मार दिया । इससे दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई । घटना दाेपहर 12 बजे की है ।

