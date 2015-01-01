पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बागबाहरा:वन अधिकार पट्टे में धान विक्रय की मांग उठी

  • ग्रामीणों ने दी प्रशासन को चेतावनी, कहा- मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो करेंगे प्रदर्शन

बागबाहरा विकासखंड के तीन गांव के 98 किसान परिवार इस बार धान बेचने को लेकर परेशान हैं। उन्होंने 302 एकड़ में धान की फसल ली है। यह जमीन किसानों को वन अधिकार पट्टे के तहत मिली है। पू्र्व में किसान इस जमीन में धान बोआई कर प्रतिवर्ष धान बेचते थे, लेकिन इस वर्ष पंजीयन नहीं होने से वे परेशान हैं। सोमवार को किसानों ने वन अधिकार पट्टे में धान विक्रय करने की करते हुए कलेक्टर के नाम डिप्टी कलेक्टर सीमा ठाकुर को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। पूर्व किसानों ने रैली निकालकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे और अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गए। डिप्टी कलेक्टर के आश्वासन के बाद किसानों ने ज्ञापन सौंपकर धरना समाप्त किया। किसानों के साथ सांसद चुन्नीलाल साहू भी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के साथ सरकार धोखा कर रही है। चुनाव से पहले सरकार खुद को किसानों का हितैषी बताती थी, लेकिन अब धान खरीदी देर से कर रही है, रकबा में कटाैती कर रही है और किसानाें काे परेशान कर रही है। इधर, बागबाहरा जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर ने भी प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा है कि यदि तीन दिन के भीतर किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हुआ तो वे धरना पर बैठेंगी।

जमीन का रकबा व गांव का नाम नहीं दिख रहा
किसानों ने बताया कि इसमें अब तक ग्रामीण सहकारिता सेवा समिति खम्हरिया में खाद, बीज, कर्ज, धान का विक्रय करते आ रहे हैं। इस वर्ष किसानों की जमीन की सोसायटी में रकबा व गांव का नाम नहीं दिखा रहा है। किसानों को धान विक्रय करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि धान विक्रय के लिए सोसायटी कम्प्यूटर के माध्यम से वन पट्टा जमीन का रकबा व वन ग्राम का नाम ही दर्शित नहीं कर रहा है। कृषकों को धान विक्रय करने में परेशानी होगी।

3 दिन में पंजीयन नहीं हुआ तो धरना देंगे
वन अधिकार पट्टा धारी लगभग दो से ढाई सौ किसानों का पंजीयन सूची से नाम काट दिए जाने या फिर से पंजीयन नहीं होने पर आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए किसानों के नेतृत्वकर्ता जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर ने कहा कि 10 नवंबर तक बागबाहरा ब्लॉक के 2 हजार से अधिक वन अधिकार पट्टाधारी किसानों का नाम पंजीयन सूची से हटा दिया गया था । 10 नवंबर को किसानों के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट का घेराव कर ज्ञापन दिया । तब जाकर अधिकतर किसानों का नाम जुड़ पाया, लेकिन अभी भी दो से ढाई सौ किसानों का नाम पंजीयन सूची में नहीं जुड़ पाया है, क्योंकि खाद्य विभाग द्वारा पंजीयन का आखरी दिन 17 नवंबर थी, सर्वर डाउन के कारण समय अवधि समाप्त हो जाने से किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हो पाया। कुछ समितियों में ऑनलाइन गिरदावरी नहीं किए जाने के कारण नहीं जुड़ पाया। किसानों के पास संघर्ष के सिवाय दूसरा रास्ता नहीं है। तीन दिवस के भीतर विभागीय लापरवाही से पंजीयन से वंचित किसानों का फिर से पंजीयन नहीं किया गया, तो किसानों के साथ वे धरना पर बैठेंगी।

