जांच की मांग:40 लाख की ट्री गार्ड खरीदी में हुई गड़बड़ी

  • राम वनगमन पथ पर रोपे गए पौधों की सुरक्षा में धांधली

राम वनगमन पथ के रास्ते पौधरोपण व सुरक्षा के लिए लगाए गए ट्री गार्ड खरीदी में अनियमितता बरती गई है। इसकी शिकायत मिलने के बाद संसदीय सचिव विनोद सेवनलाल चंद्राकर ने जांच कर कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा है। योजना के तहत करीब चालीस लाख की आर्थिक अनियमितता की गई है जिसकी जांच कराई जानी चाहिए। मनरेगा के अंतर्गत राम वनपथ गमन के रास्ते सड़क किनारे मोहकम, सेनकपाट, मरौद, अमलोर, चुहरी व पासीद में पौधरोपण कराया गया है। पौधों की सुरक्षा के लिए उक्त योजना के तहत ट्री गार्ड खरीदी गई है। जिसमें अनियमितता बरते जाने की शिकायत संसदीय सचिव चंद्राकर से की गई है। उक्त स्थलों में 7015 नग ट्री गार्ड लगाया गया है। ट्री गार्ड निम्न स्तर के हैं। इसे लगाने के पूर्व प्रथम बांस में डामर से पोताई किया जाना था और शेष बांस की पट्टियों में कलर पेंट लगाए जाने का प्रावधान है। वहीं इसमें लापरवाही बरतते हुए बिना डामर व पेंट के ट्री गार्ड लगाए गए हैं। इसके कारण अभी से ट्री गार्ड में दीमक लगने लगा है। इसी तरह बागबाहरा परिक्षेत्र के वन प्रबंधन समिति-स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा 2935 नग, वन प्रबंधन समिति सेनकपाट से 615 नग, संस्कृति महिला स्व सहायता समूह रायपुर से 3465 नग ट्री गार्ड खरीदी का उल्लेख किया गया है लेकिन समूहों का नाम स्पष्ट उल्लेख नहीं है। सवाल यह भी उठता है कि क्या इन समूहों को बांस प्रदान किए गए थे और उल्लेखित समूहों ने कब और किनसे बांस की खरीदी की। वहीं ट्री गार्ड मानक स्तर के नहीं है और बांस की पट्टियों का आकार छोटा व उंचाई भी कम हैं।

