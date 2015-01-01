पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जिला योजना समिति का चुनाव आज, कांग्रेस का पलड़ा भारी

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला पंचायत में 11 सदस्य कांग्रेस समर्थक, नगरीय क्षेत्र से एक सदस्य चुना जाएगा, कांग्रेस- भाजपा ने तय किए प्रत्याशियों के नाम

जिला योजना समिति का चुनाव आज श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी सभागार में संपन्न होगा। चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। दोनों ही पार्टी ने अपने सदस्यों के नाम पर सहमति बना ली है। वहीं भाजपा नगरीय क्षेत्र से एक सदस्य को समिति में भेजने के लिए जाेर आजमाइश कर रही हैं, क्योंकि जिला पंचायत में उनके सदस्य की संख्या कम है।
आज शाम 5 बजे तक स्थिति स्पष्ट हो जाएगी, क्योंकि निर्वाचन के बाद मतगणना पांच बजे तक संपन्न होगी। ज्ञात हो कि पंचायतों तथा नगर पालिकाओं में तैयार की जाने वाली योजनाओं को समेकित करने और पूरे जिले की विकास योजना की रूप – रेखा तैयार करने के लिए जिला योजना समिति का गठन किया जाता है। टीम का गठन जिला प्रशासन द्वारा चुनाव के माध्यम किया जाएगा। समिति के सदस्यों का चुनाव बुधवार को संपन्न होगा। जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारियां कर ली है। चुनाव सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होगा। समिति में जिला पंचायत व नगर पालिका के सदस्य निर्वाचित होते हैं। जिला पंचायत के 11 व नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्र से एक सदस्य जिला योजना के सदस्य निर्वाचित होंगे। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जिला संख्यकीय विभाग के सहायक संचालक विजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव को लेकर पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई है। सुबह 11 बजे से चुनाव की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। समिति में कुल 12 सदस्य निर्वाचित होंगे।
120 सदस्य मतदान में लेंगे हिस्सा
जिला योजना समिति में जिले से 12 सदस्य ही निर्वाचित होंगे। इसमें जिला पंचायत के 11 और नगरीय निकाय से 1 सदस्य शामिल हाेते हैं। जिला योजना विभाग के सहायक संचालक ने बताया कि इसमें जिला पंचायत के 15 में से 11 व नगर पालिका के 105 सदस्य में से 1 सदस्य का निर्वाचन होगा। इस समिति में निर्वाचित होने के लिए उन्हें आम चुनाव की तरह सदस्यों को नामांकन की प्रक्रिया अपनानी होगी। वह अपने प्रस्तावक व समर्थक के साथ फार्म भर सकते हैं।

प्राति बादल व 11 सदस्यों नाम तय: कांग्रेस - कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रश्मि चंद्राकर ने बताया कि इस चुनाव को लेकर चारों विधानसभा के विधायक, नगरीय निकाय के सदस्य एवं जिला पंचायत सदस्यों के साथ बैठक हो गई है। नगरीय निकाय में प्रीति बादल मक्कड़ एवं जिला पंचायत से 11 सदस्यों के नाम पर सहमति बन गई है। आज होने वाले चुनाव में यही सदस्य नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे।
गुंजन अग्रवाल का नाम तय: भाजपा - भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रूपकुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्र के सरायपाली से पार्षद गुंजन अग्रवाल के नाम पर सहमति बन गई है। इसके लिए पूर्व में पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं से नाम पर सहमति लिया गया था। वहीं जिला पंचायत में चार सदस्य हैं। इसलिए इस पर नाम तय नहीं हुआ है। वे सदस्य मतदान में भाग लेंगे।

चुनाव पर एक नजर

  • चुनाव स्थल - श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी सभागार
  • स्थल पर एकत्रित – 11 बजे
  • नाम निर्देशन - साढ़े 11 से साढ़े12 बजे तक
  • भरे गए पत्र की समीक्षा - साढ़े 12 से एक बजे तक
  • नाम वापसी - दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक
  • मतदान - दोपहर ढाई बजे से शाम चार बजे तक
  • मतगणना - शाम चार बजे से समाप्ति तक

15 सदस्यों की समिति, अध्यक्ष प्रभारी मंत्री : जिला योजना समिति में 15 सदस्य होते हैं। जिसमें 12 सदस्य निर्वाचित होते हैं। एक सदस्य प्रभारी मंत्री द्वारा नामांकित किया जाता है। समिति का अध्यक्ष जिले का प्रभारी मंत्री एवं सचिव कलेक्टर होते हैं। इस प्रकार 15 सदस्यी टीम जिले के साथ नगरीय व ग्रामीणा क्षेत्रों में विकास की योजना बनाती है।

