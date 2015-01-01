पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बारिश के बाद अब हाथी पहुंचा रहे फसलों को नुकसान

महासमुंद16 घंटे पहले
जिले के किसान इन दिनों परेशान हैं। किसान मौसम के साथ हाथियों की परेशानी झेल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को जिले के कई इलाकों में बूंदा-बांदी हुई, इसके चलते खेतों में नमी आ गई है। इसलिए किसानों को फसल कटाई, मिंसाई में परेशानी हो रही है। शुक्रवार और शनिवार को दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। वहीं शुक्रवार की शाम और रात में कई इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हुई। हालांकि शनिवार को सुबह से शाम तक दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, लेकिन बारिश नहीं हुई। इसके चलते किसानों ने राहत की सांस ली है। इधर, जिले के सिरपुर और बागबाहरा रेंज में हाथियों के पहुंचने से किसान परेशान हैं। खेतों में फसल नहीं होने के कारण हाथी अब खलिहानों में घुस रहे हैं। शुक्रवार की रात तीन दंतैल ग्राम सिरगिड़ी पहुंचे थे। हाथियों ने यहां खलिहान में रखे धान को नुकसान पहुंचाया। जब ग्रामीणों को खबर हुई तो पटाखे फोड़कर जंगल की ओर खदेड़ा। किसान नागेश विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि एक दिन पूर्व अपने डेढ़ एकड़ खेत में लगी धान की फसल को काटने के बाद सुखाने के लिए ब्यारे में रखा था। करीब 20 कट्टा धान ब्यारे में खुला पड़ा था और करीब 15 बोरी धान बोरियों में भरकर रखा था, जिसे हाथियों ने चट कर दिया। वन विभाग ने करीब 6 से अधिक गांव में अलर्ट जारी किया है। जिसमें केशवा, बकमा, जिवतरा, धनसुली, परसदा, बिजराडीह, धरमपुर और तमोरा शामिल है।

जानिए, किसानों को किस तरह होगी परेशानी
कटाई - जिले में लगभग 80 प्रतिशत फसल की कटाई हो गई है। 20 प्रतिशत कटाई अभी भी शेष है। किसान हार्वेस्टर से धान कटा रहे हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार शाम अचानक बारिश होने से कटाई में परेशानी आएगी। अब धूप निकलने के बाद जब खेत सूखेगा तब ही कटाई शुरू हो पाएगी।

मिसाई – कटाई का काम लगभग 80 फीसदी पूरा हो गया है। किसान अब मिसाई के काम में लग गए हैं। बारिश के कारण किसानों के धान भीगने की शिकायत मिली है, जिसे अब सुखाने के बाद मिसाई का काम किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जमीन में नमीं आ गई है।

इस साल 75 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी की संंभावना

  • इस वर्ष 1 लाख 40 हजार 959 किसानों ने धान बेचने कराया पंजीयन।
  • 2 लाख 12हजार 866.6736 हेक्टेयर में किसानों ने ली है धान की फसल।
  • 133 धान उपार्जन केंद्रों में इस वर्ष होगी समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी। {1.80 लाख बारदाने की पड़ेगी जरूरत।
  • इस वर्ष 75 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी की संभावना बताई गई।
