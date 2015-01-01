पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मुख्य मार्ग में चोरी के बाद भी नहीं चेती पुलिस रात में चौक-चौराहों पर नहीं नजर आए जवान

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस की गश्त और उसकी कार्यप्रणाली की पोल खोलती भास्कर की लाइव रिपोर्ट

शहर के अंबेडकर चौक से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर रविवार की रात एक किराना दुकान से 4 लाख रुपए की चोरी हुई। चोर आसानी से दुकान में घुसा और नगदी लेकर फरार हो गया। जबकि अंबेडकर चौक शहर का प्रमुख चौराहा है, जहां पुलिस की ड्यूटी होती है। शहर के मुख्य चौक-चौराहों में पिछले कई दिनों से पुलिस के जवान नहीं दिख रहे हैं और न ही पेट्रोलिंग। यही कारण है कि संदिग्ध व्यक्ति व चोर बड़ी आसानी से शहर को पार कर कर रहे हैं। पुलिस की चौकसी का जायजा लेने के लिए भास्कर टीम ने सोमवार की देर रात शहर के मुख्य चौक-चौराहों की पड़ताल की, लेकिन शहर के मुख्य चौक-चौराहों में पुलिस का एक भी जवान नजर नहीं आया। टीम ने करीब 1 घंटे तक शहर के सभी मुख्य हिस्सों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान पुलिस की टीम नदारद रही। हालांकि इस संबंध में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मेघा टेंभुरकर का कहना है कि शहर में गश्त लगाई जाती है। अधिकारी रोजाना गश्त चेक करते हैं, यदि एक भी जवान गश्त अधिकारी को नहीं मिलते तो इसकी रिपोर्ट भी जरूर मिलती है।

अंबेडकर चौक, समय- रात 2.50 बजे
जहां चोरी हुई वहां भी कोई जवान नहीं: अंबेडकर चौक से करीब 100 मीटर दूर ही रविवार की रात किराना दुकान में चोरी हुई थी। रात को टीम पहुंची है तो चाैक में एक भी जवान मौजूद नहीं है। कोई भी आसानी से आा जा रहा है, टीम यहां करीब 10 मिनट तक रूकी है, फिर भी एक भी जवान नहीं है।

बरोंडा चौक, समय-3.10 बजे
पेट्रोलिंग टीम नहीं दिखी: यह बागबाहरा की ओर से शहर का पहला मुख्य चौक है। टीम यहां पहुंची है और यहां सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। मौके पर कोई भी जवान मौजूद नहीं है। टीम यहां कुछ देर रूक रही है, लेकिन कोई नजर नहीं आ रहा है। पेट्रोलिंग टीम का भी कहीं अता पता नहीं है।

नेहरू चौक, समय- रात 3.00 बजे
हृदय स्थल पर एक भी जवान: इसे शहर का हृदय स्थल है, लेकिन इस चौक में भी एक भी जवान तैनात है। जबकि यहां से रेलवे स्टेशन, सराफा बाजार के साथ ही मेन मार्केट लाइन में प्रवेश किया जाता है। यहां से कोतवाली की दूरी भी महज 150 मीटर दूरी पर स्थित है।

बैंकों के एटीएम में भी नहीं दिखे सुरक्षाकर्मी
रात में नगर के एटीएम की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। रात में बैंक प्रबंधन की लापरवाही भी सामने आ रही है। मेन रोड स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा एवं एक्सिस बैंक के एटीएम में रात को एक भी सुरक्षाकर्मी नजर नहीं आ रहे।

