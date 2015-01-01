पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:मेडिकल से रोज 65 से ज्यादा लोग ले रहे दवा पर जानकारी छिपाने नाम-नंबर गलत नोट करा रहे

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरीजों को ट्रेस करने में विभाग के छूट रहे पसीने, फोन पर लोग कह रहे वे दवा लेने नहीं गए

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के साथ ही मौत का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिले में अब तक 5592 कोरोना संक्रमित की पहचान हो चुकी है। फिलहाल एक्टिव केस की संख्या 723 है और कुल 82 मौतें हो चुकी है। इधर, कोरोना संक्रमण को लोग हल्के में ले रहे हैं। सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की शिकायत पर लोग सीधे मेडिकल स्टोर्स पहुंचकर दवाएं ले रहे हैं। दवा लेना तो ठीक, लोग इसकी जानकारी भी छिपा रहे हैं। दवा लेने वाले लोग मेडिकल स्टोर्स में गलत नाम और नंबर दे रहे हैं। इधर, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम जब इन लोगों को फोन लगाती है तो अधिकांश लोग दवा लेने की बात से ही इंकार कर रहे हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग बहानेबाजी कर रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि ऐसे लोगों को ट्रेस करने में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। हाल ही में ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए हैं, जिसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने जब मेडिकल स्टोर्स से दवा लेने वालों को फोन लगाया तो उन्होंने दवाई लेने की बात से ही इंकार कर दिया। दरअसल, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देशानुसार प्रदेश के सभी मेडिकल स्टोर्स संचालकों को सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की दवा लेने वालों के नाम और मोबाइल नंबर की एंट्री अनिवार्य रूप से करनी है।

अक्टूबर महीने में 1808 और नवंबर महीने में 1316 लोगों ने मेडिकल स्टोर्स से दवाएं लीं
औषधि प्रशासन विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार महासमुंद जिले में करीब 300 मेडिकल स्टोर्स हैं। सितंबर महीने से ही दवा दुकानों से सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की दवा लेने वालों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। अधिकारी तृप्ति जैन ने बताया कि अक्टूबर महीने में 1808 और नवंबर महीने में 1316 लोगों ने मेडिकल स्टोर्स से दवाएं ली है। इन सभी की जानकारी हमने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को दे दी है।

जानकारी छिपाएं नहीं बताएं, देर करने से हो सकता है खतरा
इधर, इस मामले में डिस्ट्रिक सर्विलेंस ऑफिसर डॉ छत्रपाल चंद्राकर ने बताया कि दवा दुकानों से सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की दवा लेने वालों की जानकारी तो आ रही है, लेकिन लगातार यह मामला सामने आ रहा है कि लोग गलत जानकारी दे रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से यह देखने को मिल रहा है कि टीम जब उनको फोन लगाती है तो लोग घबरा जाते हैं और फोन काट देते हैं। यही नहीं कई मामलों में तो देखा गया है कि नंबर ही गलत निकला है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे लोग जानकारी न छिपाएं, क्योंकि ये घातक हो सकता है। डॉ चंद्राकर ने बताया कि हाल ही में कुछ केसेस ऐसे देखने को मिले हैं, जिसमें जानकारी छिपाने के कारण व्यक्ति की मौत भी हुई है। इसलिए दवा लेने वाले सही जानकारी और नंबर दें, ताकि हम समय रहते उनकी मदद कर सके।

ऐसे समझिए, लोग कैसे गलत नंबर दे रहे...
केस-1 : स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने महासमुंद निवासी एक व्यक्ति के नंबर पर फोन कर दवा लेने संबंधी जानकारी ली। उक्त व्यक्ति ने फोन पर बताया कि वह अपने लिए नहीं किसी और के लिए दवा लेने गया था। उक्त व्यक्ति के बारे में जानकारी लेने पर संबंधित ने फोन कट कर दिया।
केस-2 : महासमुंद ब्लॉक के ही एक युवक को जब फोन कर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जानकारी ली तो उसने बताया कि वह दवा दुकान गया ही नहीं है। वह पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ है और उनके घर में भी किसी को इस प्रकार की समस्या नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें