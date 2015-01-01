पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:तकनीकी दिक्कत से किसान परेशान, दो दिसंबर को धान बेचने के बाद भी खाते में राशि जमा नहीं

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
  •
  • मामा भांचा सहित कई समितियों के किसान रुपए का कर रहे इंतजार

तकनीकी दिक्कतों के चलते किसानों के खाते में समर्थन मूल्य की राशि जमा नहीं हो रही है । जिसके कारण किसान परेशान है । इन किसानों धान बेचे सप्ताहभर से अधिक हो गए है, लेकिन इनके खाते में अब तक बेचे हुए धान की राशि जमा नहीं हुई । इधर, किसान रुपए का इंतजार कर रहे हैं ।
विभागीय अधिकारियों की मानें तो सभी के खाते में रायपुर से भुगतान कर दिया गया है, लेकिन तकनीकी दिक्कत के कारण राशि जमा नहीं हो पाई है । नोडल अधिकारी डीएल नायक ने बताया कि एक साथ किसानों का रुपए रायपुर से डाला जा रहा है, इसलिए कुछ किसानों के खाते में राशि जमा नहीं हो पाई होगी । जल्द ही उनके खाते में राशि आ जाएगी । उन्होंने बताया कि 281426.36 लाख रुपए का भुगतान पूरा हो गया है । इसमें से 24 हजार से अधिक किसानों के खाते में राशि जमा हो गई है । शेष किसानों के खाते में भी जल्द ही राशि आ जाएगी । अभी तक 51 हजार से अधिक किसानों ने 16लाख 22 हजार 692अपना धान बेच दिया है । खरीदी अभी भी जारी है । ज्ञात हो कि धान विक्रय के कुछ दिनों बाद किसानों के खातों में राशि जमा हो जाती है, लेकिन मामाभाचा, पचेड़ा, हाड़ाबंद, बम्हनी, तरपोंगी, मोहंदी एवं डोंगरीपाली सहित कई गांव के किसानों के खातों में धान बेचने के एक सप्ताह बाद भी राशि खाते में नहीं आई है ।
बैंक से मायूस होकर लौट रहे किसान : ग्राम बम्हनी के दिनेश बंजारे ने बताया कि 10 दिसंबर को उसने बम्हनी सोसायटी में 86 क्विंटल धान बेचा है, लेकिन अभी तक पैसा नहीं आया है ।
उन्होंने बताया कि इनके अलावा गांव के अन्य किसानों का भी पैसा नहीं आया है । किसान धान बेचने के एक सप्ताह बाद रुपए की जानकारी लेने बैंक जाते है, लेकिन वहां से वे मायूस होकर ही लौट रहे हैं ।

रुपए निकालने में होगी दिक्कत
श्रवण यादव ने बताया कि वहा मामा भांचा सोसायटी में 7 क्विंटल धान एक सप्ताह पूर्व बेचा है । अब दूसरे बारी में धान बेचने का समय आने वाला है, लेकिन अभी तक पहले बारी का पैसा खाते में जमा नहीं हुआ है । उन्हें कई लोगों को धान बेचने के बाद रुपए देना है, लेकिन खाते में राशि नहीं आने के कारण परेशानी हो रही है । उन्होंने ने कहा कि एक साथ किसानों के खाते में रुपए आने से निकालने में दिक्कत होती है । समय-समय पर यदि रुपए खाते में जमा हो जाते तो रुपए निकालने में परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता ।
7 दिसंबर को धान बिका, लेकिन नहीं आया पैसा
ग्राम मामा भांचा के किसान मोती राम साहू ने बताया कि धान बेचे एक सप्ताह से अधिक हो गया है, लेकिन खाते में धान विक्रय का पैसा नहीं आया है । उन्होंने बताया 7 दिसंबर को 34 क्विंटल धान बेचा है । 1865 रुपए प्रतिक्विंटल के हिसाब से 63410 रुपए खाते में जमा होंगे, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं आया है । इधर, कर्जदार वसूली के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं।

