धान से आएगा धन:कटाई हो चुकी है शुरू, पिछले साल की तुलना में इस साल 5 हजार मिट्रिक टन अधिक होगा धान

महासमुंद15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस वर्ष 2 लाख 44 हजार हेक्टेयर भूमि में की धानरोपनी

जिले में धान की कटाई शुरू हो चुकी है। इस साल पिछले साल की तुलना में 5 हजार मिट्रिक टन अधिक धान उत्पादन होने की संभावना है। पिछले साल 189.299 लाख मिट्रिक टन धान का उत्पादन हुआ था। वहीं 7.20 लाख मिट्रिक टन धान की खरीदी समर्थन मूल्य पर हुई थी। इस साल इससे अधिक धान खरीदी होने की संभावना है। क्योंकि समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या के साथ रकबा में भी वृद्धि इस साल हुई है। वर्तमान में धान कटाई का कार्य जारी है और समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदी की प्रक्रिया 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। धान खरीदी शुरू होने के साथ ही इस साल धान से करोड़ों रुपए किसानाें के खाते में आएगा। कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक एसआर डोंगरे ने बताया कि इस साल मानसून समय पर आया। बारिश भी अच्छी हुई और मौसम पूरी तरह से अनुकूल रहा। मानसून 156 दिन सक्रिय रहा। धान की जरुरत के मुताबिक हल्की व तेज बारिश होती रही। धान के पकने के समय भी अच्छी बारिश हुई। इस कारण दाना भरा हुआ है और धान की पैदावार अच्छी है। जिले में धान कटाई का कार्य शुरू हाे गया है। अरली वैरायटी के धान की कटाई तो लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है और किसान अब मिसाई कार्य शुरू कर चुके हैं।

सात हजार नए किसानों ने कराया पंजीयन
समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी के दिए किसानों का पंजीयन नवीनीकरण किया जा रहा है। अभी तक एक लाख 30 हजार किसानों का पंजीयन नवीनीकरण हो गया है। इसके अलावा नए किसान भी अपना पंजीयन धान बेचने के लिए करा रहे हैं। इस साल सात हजार नए किसानों ने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। पंजीयन का कार्य चल रहा है। 10 नवंबर तक पंजीयन होगा। पिछले वर्ष एक लाख 34 हजार किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए अपना पंजीयन कराया था, लेकिन 1 लाख 28 हजार किसानों ने ही धान बेचा था।

पिछले वर्ष 18 अरब की हुई थी धान खरीदी
इस साल भी धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। पिछले वर्ष किसानों से 18 अरब रुपए का धान खरीदी किया गया था। इस साल भी धान खरीदी की तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। किसानों से प्रति एकड़ 15 क्विंटल की मात्रा में धान खरीदी की जाएगी। वहीं किसान शेष धान मंडी सहित व्यापारी को बेच सकते हैं।

पिछले साल 73 लाख क्विंटल धान की हुई थी खरीदी
धान खरीदी को लेकर महासमुंद जिला पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में दूसरे नंबर पर था। यहां 73 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई थी। जिले में 1.28 लाख किसानों से धान की खरीदी हुई थी। वहीं पहले स्थान पर जांजगीर जिला था।

