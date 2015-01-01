पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:स्वास्थ्य संयोजक आज काली पट्टी बांधकर करेंगे ड्यूटी

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्वास्थ्य संयोजक कर्मचारी 12 दिसम्बर को 7 सूत्रीय लंबित मांगो की पूर्ति के लिए काली पट्टी बांध कर ड्यूटी करेंगे। जिला अध्यक्ष प्रवीण रात्रे ने कहा कि जिले के 200 उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में पदस्थ कुल 415 स्वास्थ्य संयोजक है, जो वर्तमान में कोरोना महामारी में दिन रात लगातार सेवा दे रहे हैं। कोरोना सैंपल संग्रहण से लेकर मरीजों की देखभाल उपचार ट्रेसिंग संबंधी सभी कार्य करते है एवं संस्थागत प्रसव ,टीकाकरण ,28 राष्ट्रीय कार्यकर्मो का संपादन , मलेरिया ,कुष्ठ ,टीबी ,फाइलेरिया रोगों के रोकथाम एवम मरीजों की देखभाल करते हैं। इसके बावजूद हमारी मांगे नहीं मानी जा रही है। शनिवार सात सूत्रीय मांग- स्वास्थ्य संयोजकों की वेतन विसंगति दूर कर वेतनमान 2800 ग्रेड पे करना, ड्यूटी रत कर्मचारी की कोरोना महामारी से मृत्यु होने पर 50 लाख अनुग्रह राशि, कोरोना महामारी में दिन रात सेवा देने वाले कर्मचारियों को कोरोना भत्ता देने, स्वास्थ्य संवर्ग की लंबित पदोन्नति पर त्वरित कार्यवाही कर पदोन्नति करने, स्वास्थ्य संयोजक संवर्ग के लंबित समयमान का जल्द से जल्द निर्धारण कर समयमान वेतनमान करने, अति आवश्यक स्वास्थ्य सेवा को ध्यान में रखते हुए उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में पदस्थ सेकंड एनएम को नियमित करने और परिचारिका कर्मचारियों (स्टाफ नर्स ) की शैक्षणिक योग्यता ,प्रशिक्षण अवधि एवं अहर्ता को देखते हुए उनके लंबित मागों को पूरा करने के लिए काली पट्टी बांधकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

