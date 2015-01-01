पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:स्थापना दिवस पर कोरोना काल में सेवा करने वाले स्काउट गाइड्स का सम्मान

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
भारत स्काउट गाइड जिला संघ ने शनिवार को जिला प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र में स्काउट गाइड का स्थापना मनाया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में संसदीय सचिव व स्काउट गाइड के राज्य मुख्य आयुक्त विनोद सेवनलाल चन्द्राकर शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर कोविड 19 के दौरान सेवा कार्य करने वाले जिले के स्काउटर गाइडर तथा विगिनर्स प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने वाले और जिला स्तरीय आनलाइन वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेकर स्थान पाने वाले प्रतिभागियों को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं मोमेन्टो प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया गया। इससे पहले कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ वेडेन पावेल के छायाचित्र पर माल्र्यार्पण एवं दीप प्रज्जवलित कर प्रार्थना से किया गया। स्काउट परंपरानुसार अतिथियों का स्वागत स्कार्फ से किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि ने कहा कि कोविड- 19 के संकट के समय हमारे स्काउट गाइड ने लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने के लिए अनुकरणीय प्रयास किया है। सेवाभावना ही स्काउट का नाम है। कार्यक्रम के अध्यक्ष दाउलाल चन्द्राकर ने कहा कि स्काउट गाइड हमेंशा देश सेवा के लिए तैयार रहते हैं। कोविड 19 के दौरान जिले स्काउट गाइड ने बढ़चढ़ कर सहयोग प्रदान किया। कार्मक्रम की अध्यक्षता दाउलाल चन्द्राकर अध्यक्ष जिला स्काउट गाइड संघ महासमुन्द एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में जिला मुख्य आयुक्त येतराम साहू, जिला संध के उपाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण पटेल, संजय शर्मा, जनपद अध्यक्ष भागीरथी चन्द्राकर, महेन्द्र जैन, आजीवन सदस्य खिलावन बघेल, निरंजना शर्मा, पंकज हरपाल एवं कौशलेन्द्र वैष्णव थे। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यरूप से जिला प्रशिक्षण आयुक्त गाइड मधु शर्मा, जिला सचिव रामकुमार साहू, जिला संगठन आयुक्त कमल लुनिया, नंदकिशोर सिन्हा, तुलेन्द्र सागर, शैलेन्द्र नायक, सुरेन्द्र मानिकपुरी, लीनू चन्द्राकर जिला मीडिया प्रभारी प्रमोद कन्नौजे, लता वैष्णव, रामकुमार नायक, विवेकानंद दास, भीमसेन च्रन्द्राकर, जागेश्वर सिन्हा, राधेश्याम चैधरी, गिरीश पाढ़ी, दिलीप निषाद, यशवंत चैधरी, अनिल साव, डिजेन्द्र कुर्रे आदि उपस्थित थे।

प्रतियोगिता में ये रहे विजेता
ऑनलाइन वाद विवाद प्रतियोगिता में विषय ऑनलाइन व्यापार विषय पर पक्ष में प्रथम स्थान पर यशवंत कुमार, चैधरी द्वितीय स्थान पर लक्ष्मण पटेल रहे। वहीं विपक्ष में प्रथम स्थान पर रामकुमार साहू और द्वितीय स्थान पर पुष्पांजली चैधरी रहे। युवाओं को कितनी आजादी कितनी गुुलामी विषय पर आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में पक्ष में प्रथम स्थान पर पूर्णानंद मिश्रा और द्वितीय स्थान पर सरोज चैधरी रहीं। इसी प्रकार विपक्ष मे प्रथम स्थान पर सविता साहू एव द्वितीय स्थान पर आस्था कलेत रहे।

