कार्रवाई:यूपी में सालभर से बनाया बंधक, प्रशासन ने छुड़ाया

महासमुंद4 घंटे पहले
  • मजदूर पिता ने प्रशासन से मांगी मदद, तब जाकर मिली सहायता

उत्तर प्रदेश के फैजाबाद जिले मिर्जापुर ईट भट्‌ठा में बंधक बनाए गए एक परिवार के 6 सदस्यों को छुड़ाने में प्रशासन ने मदद की है। प्रशासन के हस्तक्षेप के बाद बंधक बनाए गए परिवार को बस से वापस लाया जा रहा है। मामला बलौदाबाजार जिले के कसडोल ब्लॉक के ग्राम चेचरापाली (बया) का है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम चेचरापाली निवासी लक्ष्मण घरिया ने सोमवार को अनुविभागीय कार्यालय पहुंचकर एसडीएम से मुलाकात की। लक्ष्मण ने बताया कि जनवरी 2019 में पिथौरा लाखागढ़ निवासी मजदूर ठेकेदार बंशीलाल रात्रे और उसके सहयोगी खुटेरी निवासी पुनीत ने यूपी के ईट भट्‌ठे में अधिक पैसे मिलने की बात कहकर परिवार के 9 सदस्यों को लेकर मिर्जापुर स्थित ईटभट्‌ठा ले गया। परिवार के नौ लोगों में मेरे दो बेटे और बहू और उनके बच्चे शामिल थे। इनमें से मेरे बड़े बेटे मनोज, बहू हेमकुमारी और नाती गुलशन तीनों को कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते बीमार हालत में दो दिन पहले ही वापस आए। वहीं उचित देखभाल नहीं होने के काण मनोज की मृत्यु हो गई। परिवार के इस बुरे वक्त में मेरा छोटा बेटा संताेष, बहू उर्मिला, उसका बेटा गिरधर (3 वर्ष) और बेटा धनी राम (32 वर्ष), मंजू 30 वर्ष और उसका बेटा टीकू 3 वर्ष अब भी वहीं बंधक बनाए गए हैं। इस बारे में बंशीलाल से कई बार संपर्क किया गया, लेकिन वह परिवार को वापस आने नहीं दे रहा है।

एसडीएम ने तत्काल पिथौरा पुलिस को दिए निर्देश
पीड़ित की फरियाद सुनने के बाद एसडीएम राकेश गोलछा ने तत्काल पिथौरा पुलिस से संपर्क कर मामले में संज्ञान लेने के निर्देश दिए। सूचना मिलते ही टीआई केशव कोसले ने बंशीलाल से संपर्क किया और हल हाल में परिवार के अन्य मजदूरों को वापस लाने की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार प्रशासन और पुलिस के दखल के बाद परिवार के 6 अन्य सदस्यों के वापसी की तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। सोमवार की देर रात सभी को यूपी के मिर्जापुर से बस से वापस चेचरापाली(बया) के लिए रवाना किया गया।

