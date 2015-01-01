पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खल्लारी नाले से हो रहा रेत का अवैध उत्खनन रात में ही आवंराडबरी वन डिपो में बोला हल्ला

महासमुंद20 घंटे पहले
खल्लारी नाला में अवैध तरीके से चल रहे रेत उत्खनन को लेकर मंगलवार रात विधायक प्रतिनिधि एवं ग्रामीण वन विभाग के अफसरों के खिलाफ बिफर गए। नाराज ग्रामीणों ने आंवराडबरी वन डिपो में हल्ला बोल दिया। इधर, सूचना के बाद वन विभाग के अधिकारी वहां पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों के दबाव के बाद रेत परिवहन कर रहे 2 ट्रैक्टर व एक जेसीबी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। विधायक प्रतिनिधि व जिला पंचायत सदस्य सीमा देवानंद निर्मलकर एवं ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि खल्लारी नाला से प्रतिदिन रेत का अवैध उत्खनन किया जा रहा है। इसकी जानकारी देने के लिए जब खनिज विभाग के अफसरों को सूचना दी जाती है, तो वे क्षेत्र वन विभाग में आने की बात कहकर पल्ला झाड़ देते हैं। ग्रामीणाें का कहना है कि गांव के लाेग जब रेत ले जाते हैं ताे उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाती है, लेकिन अवैध उत्खनन के खिलाफ विभाग मौन है। मंगलवार को भी रेत का अवैध उत्खनन लगातार जारी रहा। इसकी जानकारी वन विभाग के अफसरों को थी, लेकिन उस पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इससे नाराज ग्रामीणों ने दो ट्रैक्टर व एक जेसीबी को पकड़कर वन विभाग के अफसरों के पास कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंचे।

