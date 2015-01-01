पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:प्रभारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा ने खरीदी केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण, किसानों से चर्चा भी

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छग कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर अपने सरकार की उपलब्धियों को बताने के लिए जिले का प्रभारी और राज्य सरकार की कैबिनेट में आबकारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा मंगलवार को जिले के दौरे पर पहुंचे। लखमा ने सर्किट हाऊस में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर अपने सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई। इसके बाद किसान कांग्रेस के प्रतिनिधियों ने प्रदेश किसान कांग्रेस के उपाध्यक्ष एवं बीज निगम के संचालक दाऊलाल चंद्राकर, सेवनलाल चंद्राकर, नारायण नामदेव, किशन देवांगन, नीलू साहू, राजू यादव के नेतृत्व में प्रभारी मंत्री से भेंटकर धान खरीदी में किसानों को ही रही कठिनाईयों से अवगत कराया। इसके बाद लखमा धान खरीदी केंद्रों में पहुंचकर व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। लखमा ने किसानों से चर्चा कर उनकी समस्या भी पूछी। किसान नेता दाऊलाल चंद्राकर ने लखमा को बताया कि सोसायटियों में धान खरीदी जारी है। वहीं सोसायटियों में बारदाने की कमी होने के कारण धान खरीदी बंद होने की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। किसानों के आग्रह पर प्रभारी मंत्री ने धान खरीदी केन्द्र पिटियाझर, झालखम्हरिया एवं बरोंडा बाजार पहुंचकर किसानों से रुबरु हुए। साथ ही किसानों से चर्चा कर समस्याओं से अवगत हुए। प्रभारी मंत्री ने अधिकारियों को गलत जानकारी देने पर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें