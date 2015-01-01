पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:बारदाने की हेराफेरी करने वाले प्रभारी, अध्यक्ष फरार

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
बसना थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पिरदा धान खरीदी केंद्र में 93 लाख रुपए की हेरा-फेरी करने वाले समिति प्रभारी व अध्यक्ष पुलिस के गिरफ्त से अभी भी बाहर हैं। पुलिस काे उम्मीद थी कि रात में आरोपी पकड़े जाएंगे, लेकिन दोनों एफआईआर दर्ज होते ही फरार हो गए। थाना प्रभारी एलआर ठाकुर का कहना है कि मामले में दोनों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही दोनों के गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार इस वर्ष पिरदा धान खरीदी केंद्र के प्रभारी मोहन पटेल व सोसायटी अध्यक्ष हरि चौधरी के खिलाफ के द्वारा 90 लाख रुपए के धान व 2 लाख 25 हजार रुपए बारदाने का अफरा-तफरी किया है। इसका खुलासा स्थल जांच के दौरान हुआ है। आरोपियों ने धान का अफरा तफरी करते हुए बोरों में 20-25 किलो कम भर्ती किया है। करीब पांच हजार से अधिक क्विंटल की हेरा फेरी हुई है। मामले में बसना पुलिस ने बुधवार को ही दोनों के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज कर लिया था। टीम दोनों को गिरफ्तार करने पहुंची, लेकिन वे नहीं मिले।

