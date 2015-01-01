पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मातर कार्यक्रम में सांसद साहू ने पूजा कर क्षेत्र के विकास की कामना की

महासमुंद13 घंटे पहले
अंचल के महासमुंद, अमलोर और गुडरुडीह में आयोजित मातर कार्यक्रम में सांसद चुन्नीलाल साहू और पूर्व विधायक डॉ विमल चोपड़ा शामिल हुए। इस दौरान पूजा-अर्चना कर क्षेत्र के उत्थान और विकास की कामना की गई। अमलोर और गुडरुडीह में कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में संबोधित करते हुये सांसद चुन्नीलाल साहू ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में मातर का विशेष महत्व है, क्यांेकि गाय से हमें माता की तरह दूध और स्नेह मिलता है। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक एवं भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य डाॅ विमल चोपड़ा ने कहा कि मातर त्योहार छत्तीसगढ़ के गांव और माटी का त्योहार है। किसान भाई हमारी परंपरा को कायम रख रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से जनपद उपाध्यक्ष त्रिलोकी राधेश्याम ध्रुव, जनपद सदस्य रमाकांत ध्रुव, अजय मंगल ध्रुव, पार्षद देवीचंद राठी, घनश्याम यादव, भरत यादव, दीनू यादव, प्रतीम पटेल, सरपंच परसाडीह, सरपंच अमलोर, तोषण पटेल, नारायण पटेल,धनाबी ध्रुव, कीर्ति बघेल, हेमंत ध्रुव, गंगाराम ध्रुव सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीणजन उपस्थित थे।

गाेवर्धन-पूजा पर खीर का वितरण किया
बजरंग दल की ओर से सांसद कार्यालय के सामने गोवर्धन पूजा और खीर वितरण का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक डाॅ विमल चोपड़ा मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम का शुभांरभ सुरेन्द्र दास महाराज द्वारा राधा-कृष्ण की आरती व पूजा अर्चना के साथ किया गया। इस अवसर पर सासंद कार्यालय प्रभारी मोहन साहू, सासंद प्रतिनिधि पवन साहू, जिला सुरक्षा प्रमुख छबि सिन्हा, भरत चन्द्राकर, जिला मीडिया प्रभारी गुड्डा सिन्हा, अखिलेश लूनिया, जितेन्द्र साहू, जगन्नाथ छुरा, विक्की गुरूदत्ता, भरत खत्री, सहित बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित थे।

