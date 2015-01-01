पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:8 गांव के किसानों के खाते में पहुंची किस्त की राशि

महासमुंद19 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत तीसरे किस्त की राशि खाते में जमा होने से बरोंडा बाजार सोसायटी के अंतर्गत आने वाले आठ गांव के किसानों ने राहत की सांस ली । सुबह उनके खाते में रुपए आ गए। बताया जा रहा है कि तकनीकी दिक्कतों के कारण उनके खातों में राशि नहीं पहुंची थी, जिससे दो से तीन हजार किसान परेशान थे । भास्कर ने किसानों की समस्या को प्रमुखता से उठाया था। इसके बाद जिला सहकारी बैंक के नोडल अधिकारी डीएल नायक ने मामले को संज्ञान में लिया और उच्चाधिकारी को सूचना देकर जल्द ही किसानों के खातों में राशि जमा कराई। ग्राम बरोंडा बाजार के किसान उमा शंकर ने खाते में राशि आने की बात कहीं है। बता दें कि राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तीसरे किस्त की राशि नहीं आने से वे आर्थिक तंगी जूझ रहे थे। वे रुपए को लेकर सोसायटी व जिला सहकारी बैंक के चक्कर काट रहे थे, क्योंकि दिवाली का त्योहार नजदीक था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें