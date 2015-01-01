पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

7 सूत्रीय मांग:काली पट्टी लगाकर कोरोना से मौत पर 50 लाख का इंश्योरेंस और समयमान वेतनमान की मांग

महासमुंद18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी से मौत होने पर 50 लाख अनुग्रह राशि, कोरोना भत्ता व समयमान वेतनमान देने समेत 7 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर स्वास्थ्य संयोजकों ने शनिवार को काली पट्टी बांधकर काम किया। जिले भर में स्वास्थ्य संयोजकों में अपनी मांगों की तरफ शासन का ध्यान आकर्षण करने काली पट्टी लगाकर काम किया। कई जगह पर संयोजकों ने स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर सरकार से जल्द मांगों को पूरा करने की अपील की।

स्वास्थ्य संयोजक कर्मचारी संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष प्रवीण रात्रे ने कहा कि 7 सूत्रीय लंबित मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए स्वास्थ्य संयोजकों ने काली पट्टी बांध कर ड्यूटी किया। महासमुंद जिले के 200 उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में पदस्थ कुल 415 स्वास्थ्य संयोजक हैं।

ये सभई कोरोना महामारी में दिन रात लगातार सेवा दे रहे हैं। कोरोना सेम्पल संग्रहण से लेकर मरीजों की देखभाल और इलाज के साथ ही ट्रेसिंग संबंधी सभी कार्य करते हैं। इसके अलावे सरकार हमसे संस्थागत प्रसव, टीकाकरण, 28 राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रमों का संपादन, मलेरिया, कुष्ठ, टीबी, फाइलेरिया रोगों के रोकथाम के लिए हमारी मदद ले रही है। हम सभी सेवा भाव से लगातार अपना काम कर रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकार हमारी मांगों को अनसुना कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें