सुविधा:घर बैठे सिर्फ आधार नंबर दीजिए और डाकघर में खुल जाएगा आपका खाता

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाता खोलने की प्रक्रिया को पेपरलेस करने जा रहा डाक विभाग

डाक विभाग डाकघरों में खाता खोलने की प्रक्रिया को पेपरलेस करने जा रहा है। अब डाक विभाग में सिर्फ आधार नंबर से आपका खाता खोला जाएगा। इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक योजना के तहत डाक विभाग लोगों के घर बैठे खाते खोल रहा है। डाक विभाग द्वारा शुरु की गई इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक योजना के तहत डाक विभाग उपभोक्ताओं के खाते खोल रहा है। इस योजना में डाकघर कर्मचारी खाता खुलवाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के घर जाकर उनका खाता खोल रहे हैं। इस योजना में जो भी खाता खोला जाएगा वह पेपरलेस होगा। जिसमें खाता खुलवाने के लिए न तो फोटो चाहिए, न किसी प्रकार के दस्तावेज की ज़रुरत होगी। यह खाता सिर्फ आधार नंबर से ही खोला जाएगा।

न्यूनतम बैलेंस की अनिवार्यता नहीं
खाता खुलने पर डाकघर से कार्ड दिया जाएगा जिसका उपयोग मोबाइल से लेकर टीवी रिचार्ज के लिए हो सकेगा। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ऐसे खाते खोले जा रहे हैं। इसकी खास बात यह है कि इसमें न्यूनतम बैलेंस की अनिवार्यता नहीं हैं।

अधिकतम 1 लाख रुपए तक एकाउंट खुलवा सकते हैं
इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक योजना के तहत ग्राहक पोस्ट ऑफिस में एकाउंट खुलवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को पोस्ट ऑफिस आने की जरूरत नहीं। पोस्ट मास्टर या कर्मचारी से संपर्क कर एकाउंट खुलवा सकते हैं। संपर्क करने पर हमारा कर्मचारी ग्राहक के घर जाता है और डीजिटल माध्यम से बिना कोई पेपर इस्तेमाल के चंद मिनटों में आपका एकाउंट खुल जाएगा। इसमें न्यूनतम 100 रुपए और अधिकतम 1 लाख रुपए तक एकाउंट खुलवा सकते हैं।

उपभोक्ताओं को सुविधा देने के लिए निर्णय
डाक विभाग द्वारा पेपरलैस प्रक्रिया अपनाने से उपभोक्ताओं की खाता खुलवाने की मशक्कत बचेगी। अब से पहले डाकघर में खाता खुलवाने के लिए ग्राहक को कई प्रकार के दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने पड़ते थे। लेकिन अब सिर्फ आधार नंबर देने पर ही ग्राहक का खाता खोल दिया जाएगा।

