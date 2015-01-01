पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल रमा एकादशी:रमा एकादशी के साथ ही लक्ष्मी पूजा की कल से होगी शुरुआत

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
  • हर तरह के पाप से मुक्ति दिलाती है मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा

हिंदू धर्म में रमा एकादशी को काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है. रमा एकादशी कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष में मनाई जाती है और इस साल रमा एकादशी का व्रत 11 नवंबर को रखा जाएगा। मान्यता है कि इस दिन व्रत करने से मनुष्य के सभी पाप दूर हो जाते हैं। कई जगहों पर इस दिन से ही लक्ष्मी पूजा की शुरुआत हो जाती है और दीवाली पर महा पूजा की जाती है। एकादशी व्रत से ब्रह्महत्या जैसे महापाप तक दूर हो जाते हैं। इस व्रत को करने से मनुष्य के सारे पाप धुल जाते हैं। सौभाग्यवती स्त्रियों के लिए यह व्रत सुख और सौभाग्य देने वाला माना गया है।
इस बार एकादशी तिथि 11 नवंबर की रात 3 बजे शुरू होगी और 12 नवंबर तक रहेगी। माता लक्ष्मी के नाम रमा पर इस एकादशी का नाम रमा एकादश पड़ा। आपको बता दें कि रमा एकादशी दिवाली से चार दिन पहले आती है। इसलिए इस एकादशी की पूजा के साथ ही दिवाली का उत्सव भी शुरू हो जाता है।
व्रत और पूजा की विधि : नगर पुरोहित पंकज तिवारी ने बताया कि अगर आप रमा एकादशी के खास अवसर पर व्रत कर रहे हैं तो जल्दी उठकर नहाएं और पूजा के साथ व्रत करने का संकल्प लें। रमा एकादशी के दिन निर्जला व्रत या फिर एक समय का फलाहार व्रत कर सकते हैं। इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा करें. भगवान को भोग लगाएं और प्रसाद बांट दें, आप चाहें तो ब्राह्मणों को भोजन भी करवा सकते हैं।

रमा एकादशी का महत्व
नगर पुरोहित ने बताया कि पुराणों में कहा गया है कि रमा एकादशी व्रत करने से कामधेनु और चिंतामणि के समान फल मिलता है। इस व्रत को करने से सुख-समृद्धि बढ़ती है। इस व्रत से माता लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं और सभी मनोकामना पूरी करती हैं। पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक, रमा एकादशी व्रत करने से भगवान विष्णु की कृपा बनी रहती है। इस व्रत के प्रभाव से हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

रमा एकादशी करने के पीछे यह कथा
मुचुकुंद नाम के एक राजा हुआ करते थे, जिनकी बेटी थी चंद्रभागा। उसका विवाह राजा चंद्रसेन के बेटे शोभन के साथ किया गया था. एक दिन शोभन अपने ससुर राजा मुचुकुंद के घर आया। उस दिन एकादशी थी, शोभन ने एकादशी का व्रत का संकल्प किया. चंद्रभागा को चिंता हुई कि पति भूखा कैसे रहेगा। राज्य में सभी एकादशी का व्रत रखते थे और कोई अन्न नहीं खाता था। शोभन ने व्रत तो रख लिया किंतु वह भूख-प्यास सहन न कर सका और उसकी मौत हो गई। इससे चंद्रभागा बहुत दुखी हुई। शोभन को रमा एकादशी व्रत के प्रभाव से अगले जन्म में उसी शरीर के साथ मंदराचल पर्वत के शिखर पर उत्तम देवनगर मिला। गंधर्व उसकी स्तुति करते थे और अप्सराएं सेवा में लगी रहती थीं। एक दिन जब राजा मुचुकुंद मंदराचल पर्वत पर आए तो उन्होंने अपने दामाद का वैभव देखा। वापिस जाकर उन्होंने चंद्रभागा को सब बताया तो वो बहुत प्रसन्न हुई। फिर वो अपने पति के पास चली गई और अपनी भक्ति और रमा एकादशी के प्रभाव से शोभन के साथ सुखपूर्वक रहने लगी।

