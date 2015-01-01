पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी:पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि आज, किसान लगा रहे राजस्व विभाग और समिति के चक्कर

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
  • इस वर्ष 2 हजार किसान बढ़े, अब तक 1 लाख 36 हजार 748 किसान पंजीकृत

समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए किसानों को पंजीयन कराने में भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पंजीयन के लिए किसानों को राजस्व विभाग का चक्कर काटना पड़ रहा है। वहीं पंजीयन का आज अंतिम दिन है, ऐसे में किसानाें के सामने पंजीयन कराना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। जिन किसानाें की जमीन में त्रुटि है, उनका पंजीयन नहीं हाे पा रहा है। जबकि किसानाें ने पहले के वर्षों में इसी जमीन की फसल समर्थन मूल्य में बेच चुके हैं। इसके अलावा डूबान क्षेत्र, मंदिर ट्रस्ट, बंधक, लोन लेने वाले किसान को पंजीयन कराने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इधर, जिले में अब तक 1.34 लाख किसानाें का पंजीयन हाे चुका है। पंजीयन का अाज अंतिम दिन है। ज्ञात हाे कि पिछले साल 1.26 लाख किसानाें ने समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचा था। वहीं पंजीयन के अंतिम दिन को देखते हुए कलेक्टर कार्तिकेय गोयल ने पंजीयन कार्य में ड्यूटीरत अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे पंजीयन की संपूर्ण कार्यवाही पूर्ण करना सुनिश्चित करे।

पंजीयन को लेकर आ रही ये समस्या
किसान वनाधिकार पट्टा, सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन पर खेती करने वाले, मंदिर ट्रस्ट की जमीन पर धान की पैदावार करने वाले, जिले के दो ब्लॉक में खेती करने वाले, बैंक या अन्य संस्थाओं से कर्ज लेकर लगातार ऋण पटाने वाले किसान, जमीन खरीदी के बीच पच्चीस साल बाद ऑनलाइन में पूर्व के मालिक का नाम बताए जाने वाले किसानों को पंजीयन में समस्या आ रही है। इसी तरह किसान गिरदावरी के नाम पर रकबा काटने, रकबा कम दर्ज करने, फसल लगी जमीन को पड़त बताए जाने की परेशानी लेकर राजस्व कार्यालय पहुंच रहे हैं।

पंजीयन नहीं होने से आएगी ये समस्याएं
किसानों के धान पंजीयन नहीं होने से उन्हें अपनी उपज को औने पौने दाम में बेचना पड़ेगा। इसके चलते किसानाें ने फसल उत्पादन के लिए जितनी राशि खर्च की है, उन्हें उसका खर्च भी निकालना भारी पड़ेगा। इसके अलावा शासन से मिलने वाले समर्थन मूल्य व राजीव न्याय योजना के तहत चार किश्तों की राशि से भी वंचित होना पड़ेगा। वहीं बैंक से लिए गए लोन को पटाने के लिए उन्हें भारी समस्या होगी।

पूर्व विधायक पहुंचे तहसील कार्यालय
इधर, किसानों की समस्याओं को दूर कराने के लिए पूर्व विधायक डॉ. विमल चोपड़ा तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार एक तरफ कहती है कि वे वनाधिकार पट्टा, डूबान क्षेत्र एवं मंदिर ट्रस्ट की खेत में बोए हुए धान की फसल खरीदेंगे, लेकिन जब पंजीयन कराने के लिए किसान पहुंचते है, तो अधिकारी यह ऑप्शन पोर्टल में अंकित नहीं है कहकर दफ्तर से भगा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जब से इसकी जानकारी मिली है तब से वे तहसील कार्यालय में बैठकर किसानों की समस्याओं को दूर कर रहे हैं। सोमवार को भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसान अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने पटवारी व तहसीलदार से चर्चा कर समस्याओं को दूर कराते हुए किसानों का पंजीयन कराया। डॉ चोपड़ा ने कहा कि वे आज भी तहसील कार्यालय में बैठकर किसानों की समस्याओं का समाधान कराएंगे।

