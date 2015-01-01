पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ी जन्म दर:पिछले साल हर महीने औसतन 105 तो इस साल 129 का जन्म

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना काल में मृत्युदर में आई कमी, पिछले साल 1269 बच्चों का जन्म हु, 2020 में कुल 1552 बच्चे जन्म ले चुके हैं

कोरोना काल में महासमुंद शहर में जन्मदर में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वहीं मृत्यु दर घटी है। पिछले वर्ष शहर में जहां हर महीने औसतन 105 बच्चों का जन्म हुआ था। वहीं इस साल 129 बच्चों का जन्म हर महीने हुआ है। वहीं अगर मृत्यु की बात करें तो पिछले साल नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में हर महीने 36 लोगों की मौत हुई। वहीं इस साल प्रतिमाह 32 लोग दुनिया छोड़ गए। नगरपालिका में प्रतिदिन होने वाले जन्म, मृत्यु व विवाह पंजीयन के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो इस वर्ष चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े सामने आए हैं। नगर पालिका के पंजीयन रिकाॅर्ड के अनुसार पिछले साल 1269 बच्चों का जन्म हुआ था। वहीं इस साल 2020 में कुल 1552 बच्चे जन्म ले चुके हैं। साल 2019 में कुल 435 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। वहीं इस साल नवंबर महीने (ग्यारह महीने में) तक 395 की मृत्यु हुई है। इस साल लॉकडाउन के पहले महीने अप्रैल में सबसे कम 14 लोगों ने ही दम तोड़ा था। वहीं मई महीने में 104 बच्चों ने जन्म लिया।

इस साल सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों का जन्म मार्च से नवंबर के बीच हुई है। इस दौरान 9 महीने में कुल 1291 बच्चों का जन्म हुआ। यह इस साल (साल-2020) कुल जन्म का 83 फीसदी है। अब मृत्यु दर की की बात करें तो सबसे ज्यादा मौतें मई से नवंबर महीने के बीच हुई है। इस दौरान महासमुंद शहर में कुल 278 लोगों की मौत हुई। यह कुल हुई मौतों का 70 फीसदी है।

माैत व जन्म के आंकड़ों का एक सच यह भी
नपा रिकार्ड में जो मृत्यु के आंकडे दर्ज है, वे शहर के मुक्तिधाम और कब्रिस्तान में जिनका अंतिम संस्कार हुआ है, उनका ही है। इसके अलावा शहर में कई ऐसे मामले भी है, जिनमें लोगों की मौत शहर से बाहर हुई है। जिनका रिकार्ड में उल्लेख नहीं है। क्योंकि जहां जन्म-मृत्यु और विवाह होता है। उसी शहर में रिकार्ड पंजीयन होता है। साथ ही विवाह व जन्म के पंजीयन में कुछ पिछले सालों के भी है, क्योंकि पंजीयन इन सालों में करवाया गया। मौत पंजीयन में इस प्रकार की स्थिति बहुत ही कम होती है, क्योंकि अब पेंशन, संपत्ति बटवारा से लेकर प्रत्येक कार्य में मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र की आवश्यकता होती है।

सितंबर-अक्टूबर में 265 का जन्म तो 99 ने दम तोड़ा
सितंबर-अक्टूबर में कोरोना पीक प्वाइंट पर था। इस दौरान दो महीने में 99 लोगों ने दम तोड़ा, जिसमें से सबसे ज्यादा मौतें अक्टूबर महीने में 62 हुई है। सितंबर में 37 लोग जीवन की जंग हारे। वहीं सितंबर-अक्टूबर में 265 बच्चों का जन्म हुआ, जहां सितंबर में 139 बच्चों ने जन्म लिया। अक्टूबर में 126 बच्चों का जन्म हआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें