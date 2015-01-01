पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:एंटीजेन किट की गुणवत्ता पर तकनीशियन ने उठाए सवाल सीएमएचओ को लिखा पत्र

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य संचालनालय के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

कोरोना जांच के लिए उपयोग किए जा रहे रैपिड एंटीजेन किट की गुणवत्ता खराब बताई जा रही है। खराब गुणवत्ता होने के कारण जांच दल को कई तरह की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यही कारण है कि मेडिकल लैब टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट भानू कुमार डड़सेना ने सीएमएचओ को पत्र लिखकर मामले की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने वर्तमान में कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए प्रयोग किए जा रहे किट को वापस कर उच्च क्वालिटी के टेस्टिंग किट प्रदान करने की मांग की है। इधर, मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर और जिले के कोविड प्रभारी वायके शर्मा को भी जांच दल में लगी टीम ने इस मामले की जानकारी कर्मचारियों ने दी।
डिप्टी डायरेक्टर पहुंचे महासमुंद, अधिकारियाें को दिए दिशा-निर्देश : मंगलवार को उप संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं वायके शर्मा ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें की बैठक ली। इस दौरान उन्होंने कोविड जांच से कतराने वाले लोगों की काउंसिलिंग करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं होम आईसोलेशन के मामले में कड़ाई बरतने के निर्देश भी दिए। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने कहा कि जांच के बाद धनात्मक आने पर भी मरीज अगले 24 घंटों में नियमों का पालन नहीं करते तो उन्हें कोविड-19सेंटर्स में भेजा जाए। उन्होंेने सभी कार्यों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के लिए कहा। साथ ही कोरोना मृतक के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान सावधानियों को लेकर कड़ाई बरतने के लिए कहा।

तकनीशियन ने इस तरह की खराबियां बताईं लैब अधिकारी ने सीएमएचओ को लिखे पत्र में किट में आ रही खराबी के संबंध में पूरी तरह से जिक्र किया है। पत्र के अनुसार वर्तमान में मौजूद एंटीजेन किट के नेजल स्वॉब की गुणवत्ता निम्न स्तर की है। साथ ही एक्सट्रेक्शन ट्यूब विथ बफर बहुत ही छोटा है, जिससे इन्फेक्शन होने का खतरा तीन स्तर पर है। इसी तरह टेस्ट डिवाइस भी बहुत खराब है। इसके कारण सैम्पल डालने से फ्लो नहीं हो रहा है, रिजल्ट अस्पष्ट आ रहा है, बहुत से डिवाइस में अंदर का टेस्टिंग स्लिप खिसका हुआ है। यही नहीं स्टैंडर्ड किट में कंट्रोल के स्थान पर कंट्रोल एवं रिजल्ट के स्थान पर रिजल्ट बनता है, जबकि वर्तमान के किट में रिजल्ट व कंट्रोल लाइन आगे-पीछे बनता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें