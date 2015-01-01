पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:ऑनलाइन सर्वे में महासमुंद को मिले अच्छी रैंक इसलिए आप भी इसमें शामिल होकर शहर को बनाएं नंबर-1

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • सर्वेक्षण की उल्टी गिनती शुरू होने के साथ ही नगर पालिका इसकी तैयारी में जुट गया

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने गाइड लाइन जारी कर दिया है। जनवरी में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 शुरू हो जाएगा। कोरोना के कारण इस साल सभी फीडबैक या सर्वे ऑनलाइन ही किए जाएंगे। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की उल्टी गिनती शुरू होने के साथ ही महासमुंद नगर पालिका प्रशासन इसकी तैयारी में जुट गया है। पिछले साल में नपा ईस्ट जोन में पांचवें स्थान पर था। इस साल सीएमओ से लेकर नपा अध्यक्ष इससे बेहतर स्थान हासिल करने में जुट गए हैं। कोरोना के कारण इस बार सारे फीडबैक ऑनलाइन ही होंगे। लिहाजा पालिका लोगों को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए जुट गई है। पालिका ने स्वच्छता अभियान से लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए 5 दिसंबर से कई कार्यक्रम शुरू किए हैं। कोविड के कारण सारी स्पर्धाएं ऑनलाइन आयोजित किए जाएंगे। लोगों के लिए ड्राइंग, डांस, क्वीज, हमर गोठ-हमर बदलाव जैसी स्पर्धाएं पालिका आयोजित करवा रही है। अपने शहर को नंबर-1 बनाने के लिए आप www.1cg.in से जुड़ कर स्पर्धा में भाग ले सकते हैं। ड्राइंग स्पर्धा में गोधन, कोरोना, सुंदर छत्तीसगढ़ और आप ने शहर को साफ रखने में किस तरह का योगदान दिया है, इस विषय पर ड्राइंग भेज सकते हैं।

2000 अंक हर तिमाही के लिए निर्धारित है।
2400 (सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस): इसके अंक अंक शत प्रतिशत घरों से कचरा कलेक्शन, परिवहन, सेग्रीगेशन और सेनिटेशन पर दिए जाएंगे। (अप्रैल से दिसंबर तक की प्रत्येक तिमाही में कई बिंदुओं के आधार पर रैंकिंग तय होंगी। निकायों को प्रत्येक माह एमआइएस अपडेट करना होगा। पहली व दूसरी
तिमाही में काल व तीसरी तिमाही में धरालतीय सर्वेक्षण के आधार पर)

1800 (सिटीजन वाइस अंक) सिटिजन फीडबैक, स्वच्छता ऐप और इनोवेशन कार्य पर मिलेगा। ( इस बार टीम पब्लिक फीडबैक लेने के बजाए दिल्ली से फोन कर लोगों से बात कराई जाएगी। वोट फॉर सिटी एप, एसएस 2021 पोर्टल, स्वच्छता एप से मिलने वाली शिकायतों और उनके निराकरण के आधार पर अंक मिलेंगे)

1800 (दस्तावेजीकरण अंक) सर्टिफिकेशन कार्य के मापदंड को पूरा करने पर मिलेगा। (इसमें गार्बेज फ्री सिटी के 1100, ओडीएफ व वाटर प्लस के 700 अंक रहेंगे। वाटर प्लस के अंक गंदे पानी का कितना ट्रीटमेंट हो रहा है, उस आधार पर दिए जाएंगे)

इस बार यह नया: हरे, नीले डस्टबिन के साथ लगेंगे पीले डस्टबिन, इसमें डलेंगे मास्क-ग्लव्ज
कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 मे कुछ नए नियम लागू किए गए हैं। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 की प्रभारी नीतू प्रधान ने बताया कि अभी तक शहर की सड़कों पर कचरा कलेक्ट करने के लिए हरे और नीले रंग के डस्टबिन ही रखे जाते थे। इनमें से हरे डस्टबिन में गीला और नीले में सूखा कचरा डाले जाने का नियम है, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए पीले रंग के डस्टबिन भी देखने का मिलेंगे। इस तरह से तीन डस्टबिन वाले सेट शहर की सड़कों पर नगरपालिका द्वारा लगाए जाएंगे। पीले डस्टबिन में मास्क, ग्लब्स और बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट डाला जाएगा। इससे पहले अस्पतालों में ही पीले डस्टबिन देखने को मिलते थे। शहर में कुछ दिनाें में इस तरह के डस्टबिन लगाने को काम नगर पालिका शुरु करने वाली है। प्रपोजल भेजा जा चुका है। डस्टबिन आते ही पूरे शहर में लगाया जाएगा।

पिछले साल से इस साल बेहतर स्थान लाएंगे
महासमुंद नगर पालिका सीएमओ एके हलधर ने कहा कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में अच्छी रैंक लाने के लिए प्रयास चल रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन मीटिंग भी होती हैं। शहर के उद्यान और योगा पार्क को भी विकसित किया जा रहा। इस बार हरे, नीले डस्टबिन के साथ ही पीले रंग के डस्टबिन भी लगाए जाएंगे। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर इनमें बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट डाला जा सकेगा।
ईस्ट जोन में हम पांचवें नंबर पर
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 में छत्तीसगढ़ के पांच जिलों में महासमुंद नगर पालिका 5वें रैंक पर आया था। वहीं साल 2019 में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में महासमुंद को 32 वां रैंकिंग मिला था। नगर पालिका सीमा क्षेत्र में फरवरी और मार्च के बीच केन्द्र की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 टीम ने 30 वार्डों के करीब 11 हजार घरों से 17 बिन्दुओं पर लोगों से फीडबैक लिया था। इस फीडबैक के आधार पर टॉप टेन रैंक में महासमुंद पालिका जोनल रैंकिंग के पांचवें रैंक पर 3316.85 स्कोर प्राप्त किया था।

लोगों को जागरूक करने इस बार 1-सीजी स्पर्धा भी सबसे खास
स्पर्धा के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार सभी नगर निगम, नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायत में विभिऩ्न स्पर्धाएं आयोजित करवा रही है, जिसे 1-सीजी नाम दिया गया है। इसके तहत 1 सीजी ड्राइंग स्पर्धा, 1-सीजी संगवारी नाचा स्पर्धा, 1-सीजी क्विज प्रतियोगिता, स्वच्छता चैम्पियन स्पर्धा करवा रही है। स्पर्धा के विजेताओं को सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा।

