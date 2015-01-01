पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैसे हो पढ़ाई:ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के बाद भी कई बच्चे शिक्षा से दूर

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 में पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर, पढ़ई तुहर पारा, बुल्टू के बोल व ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं जैसे प्रयासों के बावजूद बच्चों की पढ़ाई करने के बावजूद अपेक्षित स्तर विभाग प्राप्त नहीं कर पाए है। अधिकत बच्चे शिक्षा से कोसों दूर है। प्रयासों में लाखों खर्च करने के बावजूद हासिल आया शून्य। अब चौथी योजना इसी माह में दस्तक देने वाली है। इसकी तैयारियाें को लेकर स्कूलों में बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है, वहीं प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जा रहा है। इस चौथी योजना का रिजल्ट मार्च महीने में मिलेगा।
बता दें कि अब शिक्षा विभाग पहली से आठवीं तक के बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए ‘इतना तो मेरे बच्चे कर सकते’ नाम की चौथी योजना का शुभारंभ जल्द ही होने वाला है। इसके लिए एससीईआरटी के संचालक डी. राहुल वेंकेट ने सभी कलेक्टर को नई योजना के तहत पहली से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों में विषय आधाारित न्यूनतम दक्षताएं विकसित करने के लिए पत्र भेजा है। उन्होंने पत्र के माध्यम से स्वयं पुष्टि की है कि पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर, पढ़ई तुंहर पारा, बुल्टू के बोल, लाउडस्पीकर, ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं आदि प्रयासों के बावजूद अधिकारी बच्चे
अपेक्षित शैक्षिकस्तर प्राप्त नहीं कर सके हैं। इसलिए इतना मेरे बच्चे कर ही सकते हैं, कार्यक्रम चलाया जाना है।
तीन योजनाएं, तीन बाधाएं : पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर के लिए महंगा एंड्रॉयड फोन, नेट पैक पर हो रहा बेहिसाब खर्च ने बाधा डाली है तो, पढ़ई तुंहर पारा को पालकों ने मंजूरी नहीं दी उन्हें कोरोना संक्रमण का भय रहा, जिसके चलते बच्चों को क्लास जाने के लिए अनुमति नहीं दी। लाउडस्पीकर के माध्यम से पढ़ाई की योजना धरी रह गई, यह बात स्कूलें और पालक भी स्वीकार कर रहे हैं ।

चौथी योजना में हिंदी व गणित विषय पर फोकस
इतना तो मेरे बच्चे कर ही सकते है, यह चौथी योजना चालू होने वाली है। इसी माह से ही स्कूलों तक पहुंचने जा रही है। तमाम प्रयासों के बावजूद तय शैक्षणिक स्तर तक पहुंचने में मिली असफलता के बाद अब पहली से आठवीं तक के बच्चों के बीच यह योजना चौथे प्रयास के रुप में पहुंच रही है । इसमें हिंदी और गणित विषयों को लिया जा रहा है। दोनों विषयों में बुनियादी दक्षता विकसित की जाएगी। चालू माह के तीसरे सप्ताह से मार्च तक के आकलन के बाद यह पता चल सकेगा कि अपेक्षित परिणाम कितने बच्चों ने हासिल की है और कितने बच्चों ने नहीं? जिन बच्चों ने दक्षता प्राप्त नहीं की होगी उनका उपचारात्मक शिक्षण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें