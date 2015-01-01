पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ला-नीना का प्रभाव:पहले सप्ताह में ही रात में पारा 6 डिग्री गिरा

महासमुंद19 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर दूसरे सप्ताह से पड़ती थी ठंड, इस साल नवंबर से शुरुआत

पिछले 5 सालों में मानसून की देरी से विदाई की वजह से मानसून 5 महीने तक सक्रिय रहने लगा है। मार्च से जून तक गर्मी भी रहती है, 12 में से 9 महीने तक सिर्फ गर्मी और बारिश का मौसम होता है। ठंड अक्टूबर दूसरे सप्ताह की बजाय नंवबर से पड़ने लगी है। फिलहाल नंवबर के पहले सप्ताह हवा की दिशा उत्तर होने के बाद तापमान 6 डिग्री तक कम हो गया है। शनिवार को रात में न्यूनतम 12 से 14 डिग्री रहा। वहीं दिन का तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इससे पहले अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में रात में तापमान 20 डिग्री पर था। 10 और 11 नवंबर तक दवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन का अनुमान मौसम विशेषज्ञ लगा रहे हैं। उनके अनुसार अभी हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पूर्व है। सर्द हवा की मात्रा अधिक है, लेकिन 10 नंवबर को परिवर्तन के बाद यह पूर्वी होने के बाद तापमान में एक से डेढ़ डिग्री तक बढ़ोतरी की संभावना है।

रात में 10 बजे से सुबह 7 बजे तक ज्यादा ठंड जिले में रात में 10 बजे के बाद ज्यादा ठंड पड़ रही है। दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 27 से 29 डिग्री के बीच रह रहा है। वहीं रात में तापमान 11 से 15 डिग्री के बीच चला जाता है। रात 10 बजे से सुबह 7 बजे तक लोगों को अधिक ठंडी का एहसास हो रहा है। गुलाबी ठंड होने के साथ ही लोग सुबह-सुबह एक्सरसाइज करने के लिए निकल रहे हैं।

इस बार ठंड में कोल्ड डे ज्यादा होने की है संभावना
मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा बताते है कि ला नीना से ठंड और बारिश का अंदाज लगता है। इस बार इंडोनेशिया तरफ ला नीना का असर रहा। इस वजह से भी बारिश औसत से अधिक रही। ला नीना से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कम बनेंगे। नवंबर में इसका असर दिखना शुरू हो जाएगा। दिसंबर के आखिरी और जनवरी में कोल्ड डे, सीवियर कोल्ड डे रहेंगे।

जानिए कोल्ड डे और सीवियर कोल्ड का फॉर्मूला
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम हो तो कोल्ड-डे कहलाता है। जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 6.5 डिग्री से और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम हो तो सीवियर कोल्ड-डे माना जाता है।

