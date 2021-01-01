पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:बारिश से करोड़ों का धान भीगा, फड़ गीला, अंतिम दिन खरीदी में परेशानी, रात तक होती रही तौलाई

महासमुंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार रकबा कम पर 74 लाख क्विंटल की खरीदी, पिछले साल रकबा ज्यादा, 72 लाख क्विंटल ही खरीद पाए

आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के बावजूद प्रशासन व खरीदी केंद्रों की ओर से खुले में रखे धान को बचाने प्रयास नहीं किया गया है। अधिकतम खरीदी केंद्रों में सुबह हुई बारिश से करोड़ाें रुपए का धान भीग गया है। बावनकेरा सोसायटी में बारिश से खुले में रखा पूरा धान भीग गया है, यहीं नहीं जंगल में भी रखा धान भीग गया है। इधर, खाद्य अधिकारी सीआर जोशी का कहना है कि मौसम के पूर्वानुमान को देखते हुए सभी केंद्राें में बारिश से धान को बचाने के लिए कव्हर की व्यवस्था की गई थी। किसी केंद्रों में धान नहीं भीगा। बता दें कि 138 उपार्जन केंद्रों में 45 लाख क्विंटल धान खुले में रखा हुआ है। उठाव नहीं होने के कारण यह धान यहीं रखा है। सुबह चंद मिनटों हुई बारिश ने समर्थन मूल्य पर हो रही धान खरीदी को पूरी तरह से प्रभावित कर दिया है । जबकि खरीदी का शुक्रवार को अंतिम दिन था। धान बेचने के लिए बचे किसान अपना धान बेच नहीं पाए। बारिश से फड़ गीला होने के कारण कई जगह खरीदी नहीं हो पाई।

रात 8 बजे तक धान बेचने से रह गए थे 3 हजार किसान
वहीं कई किसान बारिश के चलते धान बेचने उपार्जन केंद्र देर से पहुंचे। जो किसान सुबह खरीदी केंद्र पहुंचे थे उनका धान बारिश से भीग गया। फड़ गीला होने के कारण धान रखने और तौलने में भी परेशानी हुुई। इधर आज शनिवार और कल रविवार को अवकाश होने के कारण खरीदी नहीं होगी। इसे लेकर खरीदी के लिए बचे किसान परेशान है। इधर, सरकार ने भी खरीदी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है। रात 8 बजे तक 3 हजार किसान धान बेचने के लिए शेष रह गए थे। देर रात तक एक लाख 36 हजार 172 किसानों से ही धान की खरीदी समाचार लिखे जाने तक हुई थी। इन किसानों से 138 उपार्जन केंद्र के माध्यम से 74 लाख 63 हजार क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई है। अब देखना यह है कि क्या शेष बचे किसानों को बेचने के लिए सरकार समय देगी या नहीं। इस संबंध में जिला विपणन अधिकारी सीआर जोशी का कहना है कि अभी तक खरीदी की तिथि बढ़ाने के लिए शासन स्तर पर आदेश नहीं है।

जिले के 1.36 लाख किसानों से हुई खरीदी
जिले में एक लाख 40 हजार किसान पंजीकृत है। जिनसे खरीदी की जानी है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक एक लाख 36 हजार 172 किसानों से समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी हो गई है। इन किसानों ने 138 उपार्जन केंद्रों में 74 लाख 63 हजार क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई है। अभी भी चार हजार किसान ऐसे है, जिनसे खरीदी की जानी है, लेकिन बारिश होने के कारण ये किसान अपना धान निर्धारित समय पर बेच नहीं पाए है । वे अब शासन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्हें बेचने के लिए समय मिलेगा, तब वे धान बेच पाएंगे । शुक्रवार सुबह हुई बारिश ने धान खरीदी का बंटाधार कर दिया। प्रतिदिन दो लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी होती है। इस एवरेज से शुक्रवार को सभी किसानों से धान की खरीदी हो जाती, लेकिन बारिश के चलते प्रभावित हो गई।

इस साल 400 हेक्टेयर कम ली गई फसल
पंजीयन के हिसाब से खरीदी 75 लाख क्विंटल होने की संभावना है। 2020-21 में एक लाख 40 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। 2 लाख 44 हजार 249 हेक्टेयर में फसल ली है। पिछले साल एक लाख 28 हजार किसान ने धान बेचा है। किसानों ने 2 लाख 44 हजार 630 हेक्टेयर में फसल ली थी।

धान न बेच पाए किसान तिथि बढ़ने के इंतजार में
समर्थन मूल्य में जो किसान धान नहीं बेच पाए है, उन्हें शासन की ओर से तिथि बढ़ने का इंतजार है । वह शासन से मांग कर रहे हैं कि धान खरीदी की तिथि में बढ़ोतरी करें ताकि शेष बचे किसान भी पूरा धान बेच पाएंगे। किसान प्रेम चंद्राकर ने बताया कि इस साल भी 5 दिन खरीदी तिथि बढ़ाने की जरूरत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser