दौरा:अवैध शराब बिक्री मामले में अधिकारी पर भड़के मंत्री

महासमुंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश के आबकारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा सोमवार को एक दिनी प्रवास पर महासमुंद पहुंचे थे। स्थानीय सर्किट हाउस में उन्होंने जिले के वरिष्ठ नेताओं से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आबकारी विभाग की जमकर शिकायत की। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बताया कि जिले में अवैध शराब की बिक्री आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों के संरक्षण में हो रही है। यही नहीं ओवररेट, मिलावटी शराब और अन्य प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों को दुकानों में काम पर रखा जा रहा है। जब भी इस मामले की शिकायत करने के लिए जिला आबकारी अधिकारी से सपंर्क किया जाता है तो वे फोन नहीं उठाते। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने जिला आबकारी अधिकारी दिनकर वासनिक को बुलाया और जमकर फटकार लगाया। मौके पर मौजूद वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता ने बताया कि आबकारी मंत्री ने अधिकारी से दो टूक में कहा कि अपना व्यवहार सुधारें। अवैध शराब, ओवररेट जैसी शिकायतें बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इस मामले में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की अध्यक्ष डॉ रश्मि चंद्राकर ने बताया कि जिले में आबकारी विभाग का रवैया ठीक नहीं है। ओवररेट, अवैध शराब सहित कई तरह की शिकायतें लगातार मिल रही थी। इन्हीं शिकायतों से आबकारी मंत्री को अवगत कराया गया है।

