तोड़ रहे नियम:बैच नंबर और न ही एक्सपायरी डेट, बिना लाइसेंस टपरी-ठेले में बिक रहा तंबाकू

  • 8 साल पहले जर्दा वाले गुटखा और पान मसाले पर लगा था प्रतिबंध

प्रदेश में जर्दायुक्त गुटखा और पान मसाला बंद हुए 8 साल हो चुके हैं। वहीं जिले में अब भी पान मसाला और तंबाकू के नाम पर यह कारोबार बिना लाइसेंस लिए चल रहा है। कंपनियां पान मसाला और तंबाकू के इन पैकेटों पर न ही बैच नंबर डाल रही है और न ही एक्सपायरी तिथि का कुछ अता-पता। जिले में लगने वाले हर टपरी, पान ठेला और चाय दुकानों पर यह साइलेंट किलर घातक तंबाकू आसानी से मिल रहा है।
शहर में पान मसाला के बाद तंबाकू बड़े पैमाने पर पैकेजिंग कर बिना किसी बाधा के आसानी से खपाई जा रही है। वहीं खाद्य विभाग और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी अपनी जिम्मेदारी से पीछा छुड़ा रहे हैं। जब खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ज्योति भानू से इस संबंध में कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी लगी गई तो उनका कहना था कि खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत ये नहीं आते हैं। ये हमारे जांच के दायरे से बाहर हैं। इस संबंध में हम कार्रवाई नहीं करते। जबकि जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अजय यादव ने बताया कि खाद्य पदार्थ मानकस्तर का है या नहीं, यह देखना और इसकी जांच का जिम्मा खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत ही आता है।
जिले में बिकने वाले तंबाकू मेड इन रायपुर : जिले में बिकने वाली अधिकतर तंबाकू कंपनियां मेड इन रायपुर की है। जिले में भारत छाप, राजा छाप, हनुमान और मिराज छाप ब्रांड के तंबाकू बिक रहे हैं। ये सभी रायपुर में बनते हैं। अन्य कई पान मसालों में से कुछ रायपुर और दूसरे प्रदेशों की बनी होती है।

5 साल का बच्चा जाकर मांगे तो भी आसानी से मिल जाता है
इन दुकानों पर अगर कोई बच्चा भी जाकर तंबाकू या पान मसाला की डिमांड करता है तो दुकानदार उन्हें बिना कोई जानकारी लिए आसानी से देते हैं। हालात तो यह है कि शहर के सभी चौक-चौराहों और अंदर गलियों की दुकानों में कम दाम में मिलने वाले तंबाकू को लेकर खाद्य विभाग के पास कोई जानकारी नहीं है। विभाग के पास तंबाकू उत्पादों से संबंधित कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

ये कहता है नियम : खाद्य और औषधि प्रसाधन विभाग के अनुसार पैकेजिंग कर बेची जानी वाली प्रत्येक खाद्य सामग्री पर बैच नंबर, उत्पादन तिथि, उसमें इस्तेमाल किए पदार्थ की जानकारी के साथ निर्माता का नाम होना जरूरी है, जिससे की उपभोक्ताओं को उपयोग करने वाले उत्पाद के बारे में जानकारी मिल सके।

इन कंपनियों के तंबाकू बड़े पैमाने पर बिक्री को उपलब्ध
तंबाकू उत्पादों को लेकर विभाग न तो कभी मॉनिटरिंग करती है और न ही उनके उत्पाद को लेकर जानकारी जुटाई है। बिना किसी डर के बिना लाइसेंस के व्यापारी तंबाकू का कारोबार संचालित कर रहे है। जिले में इस समय राजा छाप, भारत छाप, मिराज छाप तंबाकू की डिमांड बहुत ज्यादा है। ये जिले के सभी पान ठेलों और चाय दुकानों में आसानी से मिल जाएंगे।

2016-17 से लाइसेंस भी देना बंद : पहले तंबाकू उत्पादों की बिक्री के लिए आबकारी विभाग निर्धारित शुल्क लेकर लाइसेंस देती थी। 2016 से लाइसेंस देना भी विभाग ने बंद कर दिया है। ये नियम बंद होते ही बड़े पैमाने पर व्यापारी फायदा देखकर इसमें इनवेस्ट कर रहे हैं।

हर साल सरकार को लगा रहे हैं 25 से 30 करोड़ का नुकसान
गुटखा और पान मसाला पर रोक लगाने से पहले हर साल सरकार को 20 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिलता था। रोक के बाद सरकार को यह राजस्व मिलना बंद हो गया। लेकिन जिले के साथ अब भी यह कारोबार चल रहा है। ये कंपनियां अपनी झोली तो भर रहे हैं लेकिन सरकार को हर साल 25 से 30 करोड़ का नुकसान कर रहे हैं। इसमें से जिले का हिस्सा 50 लाख से 75 लाख रुपए है।

जानिए क्या है कोटपा अधिनियम : तंबाकू और उसके उत्पाद को लेकर साल 2003 में कोटपा अधिनियम बनाया गया था। इसके मुताबिक खुले में सिगरेट, तंबाकू बेचना और इस्तेमाल करना प्रतिबंधित किया गया था। बीड़ी के बाद तंबाकू को लेक गाइड लाइन नहीं है। इसका फायदा कारोबारी उठा रहे हैं।

रोक लगाने वाला चौथा राज्य है छत्तीसगढ़
छत्तीसगढ़ गुटखा और पान मसाला दोनों पर रोक लगाने वाला चौथा राज्य था। 8 साल पहले तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार ने गुटखा और पान मसाला दोनों पर रोक लगाया था। छत्तीसगढ़ से पहले महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा और झारखंड दोनों उत्पादों पर रोक लगा चुका था। जबकि बिहार, मध्यप्रदेश और केरल में सिर्फ गुटखे पर प्रतिबंध है। प्रदेश में गुटखा और पान मसाला पर प्रतिबंध लगाने से सरकार को हर साल 20 करोड़ राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। 10 करोड़ का नुकसान गुटखा और पान मसाला पर प्रतिबंध लगाने से राज्य शासन को सिर्फ 10 करोड़ रुपए के राजस्व का नुकसान उस समय हो रहा था। गुटखे पर 14 प्रतिशत वैट और 7.5 प्रतिशत इंट्री टैक्स लगता था। जनहित में लिया गया निर्णय गुटखे का विक्रय गैर कानूनी हो गया है। गुटखे से लोगों में मुंह के कैंसर की बीमारी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। इस कारण आम लोगों के हित में यह निर्णय लिया था।

