राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:नए मतदाताओं को मिला वोटर कार्ड, उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ सहित कर्मचारियों का सम्मान

महासमुंदएक घंटा पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के थीम पर आधारित रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का किया गया आयोजन

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का आयोजन सोमवार को जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में हुआ। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के थीम पर आधारित रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। कलेक्टर डोमन सिंह विजयी प्रतिभागी छात्राएं आरती सिन्हा को प्रथम, ललिता नंदें को द्वितीय और पूजा राजपूत को तीसरा स्थान मिलने पर प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। वहीं मतदाताओं के नाम परिवर्धन, संशोधन एवं विलोपन के लिए उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ प्राध्यापक, नोडल अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को भी प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। छह नए मतदाताओं को ईपिक मतदाता कार्ड प्रदान किए गए। कार्यक्रम में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मेघा टेम्भुलकर, सचिव विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मोहम्मद जहांगीर तिगाला, अपर कलेक्टर जोगेन्द्र कुमार नायक, एसडीएम सुनील कुमार चन्द्रवंशी एवं विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी सहित छात्र-छात्राएं उपस्थित थे। ई-ईपिक वोटर का प्रेजेन्टेशन प्रस्तुत किया गया और प्रक्रिया की जानकारी दी गई। कार्यक्रम में बताया गया कि विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 के दौरान 13581 नए मतदाताओं का पंजीयन किया गया हैं। महासमुंद जिले में 4,02,973 पुरुष मतदाता और 4,08,799 महिला मतदाताएं है। जिले में चार विधानसभा हैं, जिसमें 1073 मतदान केन्द्र हैं। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मेघा टेम्भुलकर ने कहा कि हम सब एक अच्छे कार्य के लिए इकट्ठा हुए है। आज 25 जनवरी का दिन राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के तौर पर मनाया जाता हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव-गांव में ऐसे कार्यक्रम कर लोगों को जागरूक किया जाना चाहिए। सचिव विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण तिगाला ने भी कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा मतदाताओं को अपने अधिकार के बारें में सशक्त, सतर्क एवं जागरूक होना चाहिए और अपने अधिकार का प्रयोग करते रहने चाहिए। कार्यक्रम को अपर कलेक्टर ने भी संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन हिमांशु भारतीय ने किया।

मत का इस्तेमाल सोच समझकर करें: कलेक्टर
लोकतंत्र में मतदाताओं के पास मतदान सबसे कीमती अधिकार है। अपने इस अधिकार का उपयोग सोच-समझकर सभी निर्वाचन में अवश्य करें। ये बातें कलेक्टर डोमन सिंह ने कहीं। उन्होंने सभी और नए जुड़ने वाले मतदाताओं से कहा कि आप कहीं भी रहे इस अधिकार का उपयोग समय आने पर जरूर किया करें। उन्होंने उपस्थित मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलाई। कलेक्टर ने युवाओं को 18 वर्ष पूरे होने पर अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाने को भी कहा। उन्होंने रंगोली के माध्यम से अच्छे संदेश के लिए प्रतिभागियों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने लोगों से भी मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने की अपील की। कलेक्टर ने छात्राओं द्वारा बनाए गए रंगोली का भी अवलोकन किए।

