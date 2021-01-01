पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी आहरण:6 माह बाद भी दोनों सचिवों पर कार्रवाई नहीं

महासमुंद/बसना ग्रामीण4 घंटे पहले
सरायपाली और बसना ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत जंगल बेड़ा और ग्राम पंचायत मेढापाली के दोनों सचिवों के खिलाफ लाखों रुपए के फर्जी आहरण मामले को लेकर शिकायत किए हुए पांच से छह महीने को बीतने को हैं लेकिन कार्रवाई शून्य है। फर्जी आहरण कर सचिव अपना पैकेट भर लिए और इसका खामियाजा पंचायतों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। रकम नहीं होने के कारण विकास के काम ठप पड़े हुए हैं। वहीं पिछले छह महीने से कछुआ की चाल पर चल रही कार्रवाई को लेकर भास्कर ने जब अधिकारियों से जांच के बारे में जानकारी ली तो अधिकारी जांच पूरा होने के बाद अब आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए एसडीएम को रिपोर्ट भेजने की बात कह रहे हैं। मामला है सरायपाली और बसना ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत जंगल बेड़ा और ग्राम पंचायत मेढापाली का हैं। यहां दोनों पंचायत में महिला सचिवों ने फर्जी आहरण कर करीब 2 लाख रुपए के गबन कर अपने निजी स्वार्थ पूरा कर रहे हैं। जंगल बेड़ा सचिव बबिता प्रधान और मेढ़ापाली सचिव रमला सिदार द्वारा सरकार द्वारा भेजे गए रकम को फर्जी तरीक़े से दो बार में 49 हजार 700 और 49 हजार 500 रुपए बिना सरपंच को जानकारी दिए फर्जी तरीके से रकम निकाल कर गबन कर लिया था। आश्चर्यजनक बात यह है कि सरकार के पैसों को आहरण कर दोनों सचिव मनमाने अपना घर चला रहे थे और अपना निजी स्वार्थ पूरा कर रहे थे। पंचायत के सरपंच पंच को इस बात का भनक तक भी नहीं लगी थी। सचिव बबिता प्रधान और रमला सिदार लाखों रुपए के आहरण कर लिया दोनों ग्राम पंचायतों में इस बात का खुलासा तब हुआ जब पंचायत के खाते का अॉडिट (एंट्री) करवाया गया। जंगल बेड़ा सचिव बबिता प्रधान द्वारा फर्जी प्रस्ताव के द्वारा एक लाख रुपए आहरण कर लिया। वहीं मेढापाली सचिव रमला सिदार ने अपने सास के नाम पर भी 47,800 रकम समेत कुल 1 लाख रुपए फर्जी आहरण कर लिया था। इसकी शिकायत दोनों ग्राम पंचायत की पंच और सरपंच द्वारा जनपद सीईओ सरायपाली स्निग्धा तिवारी और बसना सीईओ सनत महादेवा से की गई थी। हालांकि शिकायत के बाद भी जांच कछुआ चाल से चल रही थी। पांच-छह महीने बाद रिपोर्ट तैयार कर अब एसडीएम को भेजने की बात कह रहे हैं।

रिपोर्ट आने पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी
मामले में बसना जनपद सीईओ सनत महादेवा से संपर्क कर जानकारी लेने पर बताया कि जनपद स्तर पर जाँच जारी है। जैसे ही जांच रिपोर्ट आएगी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। सनत महादेवा ने बताया कि सचिव रमला सिदार को मेढापाली से हटाकर कर ऑफिस अटैच किया गया है।
रिपोर्ट एसडीएम को भेजी जाएगी
इधर सरायपाली सीईओ स्निग्धा तिवारी ने कहा है कि जंगलबेड़ा से बबिता प्रधान को हटाकर जनपद पंचायत अटैच कर दिया गया है। जांच रिपोर्ट आ गई है। एक लाख रुपए फर्जी आहरण करने का मामला सामने आया है। आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए एसडीएम को भेजा जाएगा।

