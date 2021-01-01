पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब एक क्लिक, फोन में आ जाएगी वोटर आईडी

महासमुंद4 घंटे पहले
  निर्वाचन आयोग ने किया ई-वोटर कार्ड डिजिटल

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा निर्वाचक नामावली के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 के तहत 15 जनवरी-2021 को निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन कर दिया है। आयोग द्वारा ई-मतदाता पहचान पत्र (ई-पिक) की शुरुआत की। मतदाता इसका ज्यादा से ज्यादा उपयोग करें, ताकि उन्हें अपने मोबाइल पर ही ई-मतदाता परिचय-पत्र मिल सके। ईपिक मोबाइल पर डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा। ईपिक को एनवीएसपी पोर्टल, वोटर हेल्पलाइन मोबाइल एप एवं वोटर पोर्टल के माध्यम से डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा। ई-पिक के दो क्सूआरकोड होंगे। पहले में फोटो और जनसांख्यिकी का स्थिर डाटा और दूसरे में जनसांख्यिकी सहित ग्राम संख्या, भाग संख्या, खाते का नाम और पता होगा। ई-पिक 25 से 31 जनवरी-2021 के मध्य ऐसे नवीन मतदाता, जिनका नाम 25 नवंबर-2020 से अंतिम प्रकाशन के मध्य निर्वाचक नामावली में दर्ज किया है तथा जिनका मोबाइल नंबर यूनिक है। डाउनलोड कर सकते है।

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें ई-पिक
डिजिटल आईडी कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए सबसे पहले वोटर्स को https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करना पड़ेगा। उसके बाद डाउनलोड e-EPIC पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसमें सभी नए वोटर्स शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने हाल ही में दौरान रजिस्टर्ड किया है। जिन वोटर्स ने नवंबर-दिसंबर 2020 के दौरान अप्लाई किया था और आवेदन के समय चुनाव आयोग के साथ अपना नंबर भी रजिस्टर्ड किया था। ऐसे वोटर्स को उनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर एक मैसेज आएगा। वे सभी वोटर्स 25 से 31 जनवरी 2021 के दौरान e-EPIC डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अगर आपका नंबर चुनाव आयोग के साथ लिंक नहीं है तो उसे जल्द करवा लीजिए।

क्या है डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड या ई-पिक
ई-वोटर कार्ड पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में उपलब्ध कार्ड है। इस कार्ड को चाहकर भी एडिट नहीं किया जा सकता है। इस पीडीएफ को जरूरत पड़ने पर मतदाता द्वारा खुद प्रिंट करवाया जा सकता है और उसके लेमिनेटेड करवाया जा सकता है। इस आईडी कार्य या पहचान पत्र को डाउनलोड करके मोबाइल फोन में रखा जा सकता है। इसे निजी कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप में भी डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा इस कार्ड को डिजिटल लॉकर जैसी सुविधा में भी स्टोर किया जा सकता है।
जानिए... कैसे होगा इसका इस्तेमाल
वोटिंग के समय पर पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु, असम, केरल और पुदुचेरी के वोटर्स डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड या ई-वोटर कार्ड का इस्तेमाल वोटिंग के दिन कर पाएंगे। इन राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में आने वाले अप्रैल-मई में इलेक्शन होंगे। डिजिटल कार्ड के अन्य फायदे की बात करें तो इससे वोटर को बार-बार नया कार्ड बनवाने की दिक्कत खत्म हो जाएगी। जब भी एड्रेस में बदलाव होगा तो उसके बाद नया कार्ड लेने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगी।

