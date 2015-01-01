पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:धनतेरस 13 को, इधर खरीदारी के लिए आज का दिन भी शुभ

महासमुंद17 घंटे पहले
  • त्याेहारी भीड़ संभाल पाने में यातायात पुलिस का अमला विफल

त्योहारी सीजन के चलते बाजार में भीड़ लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। लोग खरीदारी करने बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं और बाजार पूरी तरह से गुलजार है। बाजार में लोगों की बढ़ रही भीड़ के चलते व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिले हुए हैं। क्योंकि काेरोना काल के बाद से पहली बार ऐसी रौनक बाजार में देखने को मिल रही है। इधर, गुरुवार से बाजार में और भी भीड़ बढ़ेगी, क्योंकि कुछ लोग 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मान रहे हैं। वहीं इस संबंध में नगर पुरोहित आचार्य पंकज तिवारी का कहना है कि धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। लेकिन खरीदारी के लिए 12 व 13 नवंबर दोनों ही दिन शुभ है। क्योंकि 12 नवंबर को द्वादश व गुरुवार होने के कारण खरीददारी का अच्छा योग बर रहा है।

रायपुर रोड से बरोंडा चौक तक भारी भीड़ के हालात
त्योहारी सीजन में रायपुर रोड से बरोंडा चौक तक सुबह से देर रात तक भीड़ लगी रहती है। शहर के इस प्रमुख मार्ग में हर घंटे ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश के कारण मार्ग में जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। यही नहीं बाजार में दुकानों के सामने अव्यवस्थित ढंग से वाहन खड़ी करने के कारण भी जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। लेकिन अब तक इसका कोई भी समाधान नहीं निकाला गया है।

अब तक नहीं की व्यवस्था हर घंटे लग रहा जाम
पालिका प्रशासन व यातायात विभाग द्वारा पार्किंग का कोई भी प्लान तैयार नहीं किया गया है। दोनों की संयुक्त टीम केवल दुकानों के बाहर लगे साइन बोर्ड को हटाने की समझाइश दे रही है। सुबह से देर रात तक भारी वाहनों के शहर के भीतर से गुजरने के कारण नेशनल हाइवे पर जाम के हालात हैं। इस संबंध में ट्रैफिक निरीक्षक का कहना है कि सुबह हाइवे किनारे स्थित दुकानों के संचालकों को सामानों को बाहर निकालने से मना किया गया है।

