आएगी परेशानी:धान खरीदने मांगे थे एक करोड़ बारदाने, मिले सिर्फ 22.5 लाख

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
धान खरीदी के लिए नए व पुराने बारदाने नहीं मिलने से विपणन विभाग की सांस फूलने लगी है। वे परेशान है कि इस बार खरीदी के लिए बारदाने की व्यवस्था कैसे होगी, हालांकि इस बार प्लास्टिक बोरी से खरीदी के लिए टेंडर खुलने वाली है, लेकिन केंद्र सरकार ने प्लास्टिक बारदाने में चावल लेने से मना कर दिया है। अब सरकार को जूट के बाेरे जुटाने के लिए परेशानी है। क्योंकि इस बार कोरोना में लॉक डाउन के चलते कोलकाता का जूट मिल बंद हो गया था। अनलॉक होने के बाद ट्रेनें नहीं चलने की वजह से घर गए मजदूर वापस नहीं आ पाए है, जिसकी वजह से जूट मिल में बारदानो का उत्पादन कम हो गया है।। जिसकी वजह से इस बार संकट पैदा हो गई है । लग रहा है कि खरीदी प्रभावित हो सकती है । इधर, 20 हजार गठान की मांग की गई है, लेकिन अभी तक 4500 गठान ही पहुंचा है, जिसका वितरण समितियों में किया जा रहा है। जिला विपणन अधिकारी केपी कर्स ने बताया कि धान के उत्पादन को देखते हुए इस बार 40 हजार गठान बारदाने की जरुरत पड़ेगी। एक गठान में 500 बारदाने रहते हैं, केवल 4500 गठान ही आए हैं। यानी एक करोड़ बारदाने की मांग की गई थी, आए हैं केवल 22 लाख 50 हजार बारदाने।
25 नवंबर तक बारदाने की करनी होगी व्यवस्था : धान खरीदी पिछले वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी । खरीदी के पूर्व सभी समितियों में बारदाने 25 नवंबर तक व्यवस्था करना अनिवार्य है। ज्ञात हो कि प्रतिवर्ष 50 प्रतिशत नए व पुराने बारदाने से खरीदी की जाती है । पुराने बारदाने समितियों तक पीडीएस व मिलर्स से लेकर पहुंचाया जाता है। भौतिक सत्यापन में देरी होने के कारण पुराना बारदाना अभी तक विपणन विभाग को नहीं मिल पाया है। पुराने बारदाने व्यवस्था में विभाग जुटा हुआ है ।
प्लास्टिक बारदाने के लिए चल रही प्रक्रिया : इस बार प्लास्टिक बारदाने से भी खरीदी का सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है। 31 अक्टूबर तक इसके लिए टेंडर मंगाया गया था। ठेकेदारों ने टेंडर की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। इसके साथ ही आज कल में ये टेंडर भी खुल जाएगा। टेंडर जमा करने वाले ठेकेदारों के दस्तावेजाें का परीक्षण जिला स्तर पर किया जा रहा है। जिला विपणन अधिकारी दस्तावेजों के परीक्षण में व्यस्त है ।

समितियों से मिले 7.68 लाख बारदाने
अब तक समितियों से 7 लाख 68 हजार 231 बारदाने मिल गए हैं । इसके अलावा पीडीएस से 30 लाख बारदाने आने है, लेकिन 15 लाख ही बारदाना विभाग ने व्यवस्था की है। शेष बारदाने की मंगाए जा रहे हैं । भौतिक सत्यापन नहीं होने के कारण काम धीमी गति से चल रहा है। जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अजय यादव का कहना है कि बारदाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है । किसानों के पंजीयन के कारण बारदाने की व्यवस्था धीमी गति से चल रही थी, अब 25 नवंबर तक बारदाने की व्यवस्था कर ली जाएगी ।

