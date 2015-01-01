पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाह:देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद विवाह के लिए केवल 7 ही मुहूर्त

महासमुंद12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार होगा विवाह, इसके लिए लेनी होगी अनुमति

26 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी यानी तुलसी विवाह के बाद शहनाइयां तो बजेगी, लेकिन उत्साह नहीं होगा । परिजनों को कोविड-19 का ध्यान रखकर विवाह करना है। जिन परिजनों ने मार्च, अप्रैल, मई व जून में लॉकडाउन के चलते विवाह की तिथि बढ़ाकर तामझाम से विवाह करने की तम्मना रखी थी, वह पूरी नहीं हो पाएगी, क्योंकि 30 नवंबर तक होने वाले विवाह कार्यक्रम में प्रशासन से अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है। इसके अलावा 200 लोग ही विवाह में शामिल हो सकेंगे । यानी विवाह में मजा लेने वाले इस बार भी नहीं ले सकेंगे । डीजे व लाउडस्पीकर पर भी प्रतिबंध प्रशासन ने लगा दिया है । बता दें कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। प्रतिदिन केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अभी वैक्सीन आया नहीं इसलिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसके साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाएं रखना अनिवार्य है। एसडीएम सुनील चंद्रवंशी ने कहा कि विवाह के लिए अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है ।
500 से अधिक जोडें दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बधेंगे : साल के अंतल तक शहर व जिले के आसपास क्षेत्रों में लगभग 500 जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है । इसकी दो बड़ी वजह है ।

नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 7 दिन मुहूर्त
शादी के लिए इस बार नवंबर में 3 व दिसंबर में 7 मुहूर्त है। चार माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर तुलसी पूजा के बाद से बजने लगेंगी, लेकिन अब इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल 10 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे । पं. हेमंत द्विवेदी ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे । 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त है । इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 व 11 तारीख को विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त है । इसके बाद सीधे अगले साल 22 अप्रैल से विवाह शुरू होंगे । क्योंकि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा । 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति व 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त रहेगा। इसलिए विवाह नहीं होंगे।

अनुमति लेने च्वाइस सेंटर व लोकसेवा केंद्रों में करें आवेदन : एसडीएम सुनील चंद्रवंशी ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर तक विवाह करने वालों को फिलहाल अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है । दिसंबर के लिए अगल से गाइडलाइन जारी होगी । उन्होंने कहां कि परिजनों को अनुमति लेने के लिए कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने की जरुरत नहीं है। वे च्वाइस सेंटर व लोकसेवा केंद्र में आवेदन कर वहां से अनुमति प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

पहले सिर्फ 50 लोग ही हो सकते थे शामिल : अपनी बेटी व बेटे के शादी तो आप जरुर कर सकेंगे, लेकिन इस विवाह कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने की संख्या को ध्यान में रखना होगा, क्योंकि पूर्व में 50 लोगों को प्रशासन ने अनुमति दी थी, लेकिन अब संख्या बढ़कर 200 हो गई है । इस संख्या से यदि अधिक लोग एकत्र हुए तो, प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर सकती है । वहीं संक्रमण फैलने पर जिम्मेदारी परिवार की रहेगी ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें