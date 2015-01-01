पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:देवउठनी के बाद विवाह के लिए सिर्फ 9 मुहूर्त

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देवउठनी एकादशी यानी तुलसी विवाह के बाद शहनाइयां तो बजेंगी, लेकिन उत्साह नहीं होगा। परिजनों को कोविड-19 का ध्यान रखकर विवाह करना है। जिन परिजनों ने मार्च, अप्रैल, मई व जून में लॉकडाउन के चलते विवाह की तिथि बढ़ाकर तामझाम से विवाह करने की तमन्ना रखी थी, वह पूरी नहीं हो पाएगी, क्योंकि 30 नवंबर तक होने वाले विवाह कार्यक्रम में प्रशासन से अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है। इसके अलावा 200 लोग ही विवाह में शामिल हो सकेंगे।
डीजे व लाउडस्पीकर पर भी प्रतिबंध प्रशासन ने लगा दिया है। बता दें कि देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की बातें हो रही हैं। प्रतिदिन केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। एसडीएम सुनील चंद्रवंशी ने कहा कि विवाह के लिए अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए लोगाें को इस पर ध्यान देना होगा। देव उठनी को मिलाकर विवाह के लिए केवल 10 मुहूर्त हैं।
अनुमति लेने च्वाइस सेंटर व लोकसेवा केंद्रों में करें आवेदन : एसडीएम सुनील चंद्रवंशी ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर तक विवाह करने वालों को फिलहाल अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य है। दिसंबर माह के लिए अलग से गाइडलाइन जारी होगी। उन्होंने कहां कि परिजनों को अनुमति लेने के लिए कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने की ज़रुरत नहीं है। वे च्वाइस सेंटर व लोकसेवा केंद्र में आवेदन कर वहां से अनुमति प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
पहले 50 की थी अनुमति, अब 200 लाेग हाे सकेंगे शामिल : अपनी बेटी व बेटे के शादी तो आप जरुर कर सकेंगे, लेकिन इस विवाह कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने की संख्या को ध्यान में रखना होगा, क्योंकि पूर्व में 50 लोगों को प्रशासन ने अनुमति दी थी, लेकिन अब संख्या बढ़कर 200 हो गई है। इस संख्या से यदि अधिक लोग एकत्र हुए तो, प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर सकती है। वहीं संक्रमण फैलने पर जिम्मेदारी परिवार की रहेगी।

नवंबर में 3 व दिसंबर में 7 दिन मुहूर्त बताए गए
शादी के लिए इस बार नवंबर में 3 व दिसंबर में 7 मुहूर्त है चार माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर तुलसी पूजा के बाद से बजने लगेंगी, लेकिन अब इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल 10 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। पं. हेमंत द्विवेदी ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे। 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त है । इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 व 11 तारीख को विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद सीधे अगले साल 22 अप्रैल से विवाह शुरू होंगे । क्योंकि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा । 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति व 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त रहेगा । इसलिए विवाह नहीं होंगे।
बाजार में आए गन्ने तुलसी पूजा को लेकर गन्ने का बाजार सजकर तैयार हो गया है। इस बार सरायपाली के किसान गन्ना बेचने जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे है।

500 से अधिक जोड़े दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधेंगे
साल के अंतल तक शहर व जिले के आसपास क्षेत्रों में लगभग 500 जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है। इसकी दो बड़ी वजह है। एक यह कि मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने और शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम जोड़ों के विवाह हो सकते थे। दूसरी वजह ये है कि अब यदि जो लोग इस मुहूर्त में विवाह नहीं करेंगे उन्हें अगले साल अप्रैल तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इसलिए शादियां नहीं होंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें