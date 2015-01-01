पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:रोजगार गारंटी योजना में ग्राम पंचायतों को दिया जा रहा सिर्फ मिट्टी का काम

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
  • सरपंच संघ के अध्यक्ष व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष ने प्रशासन पर लगाया आरोप

रोजगार गारंटी योजना के कामों में महासमुंद प्रशासन सरपंचों से सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है । रोजगार गारंटी योजना के कामों के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार काम नहीं दिया जा रहा है । केवल मिट्टी का काम ही दिया जा रहा है । यह आरोप सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र चंद्राकर व रुपलाल पटेल ने लगाई है । उन्होंने मंगलवार को यहां प्रेसवार्ता में कहा कि रोजगार गारंटी योजना के कामों में गाइड लाइन के अनुसार पंचायतों को काम नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व में 60/40 के हिसाब से निर्माण कार्य किया जाता था। यदि तालाब गहरीकरण के साथ निर्मलाघाट तथा उलट निर्माण एवं आवश्यकतानुसार नाली निर्माण कराना अनिवार्य था लेकिन वर्तमान में कुछ वर्षों से पंचायतों को सिर्फ मिट्टी का कार्य ही दिया जा रहा है, जबकि छग के अन्य जिलों में अभी रेशियो के अंतर्गत 60/40 के तहत कार्य किया जा रहा है और महासमुंद जिले की उपेक्षा की जा रही है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों व सरपंचों के साथ अन्याय किया जा रहा है, यह भी कहा कि शासन के द्वारा रेशियो के तहत जिसे विभाग को निर्माण कार्य की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जा रही है तो उन्हीं को भी मिट्टी का कार्य भी विभाग के माध्यम से करवाना चाहिए, इसी प्रकार पूर्व भाजपा की रमन सरकार के द्वारा भी महासमुंद जिला की उपेक्षा की गई थी। उसी फार्मूला को वर्तमान में अपनाया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते पंचायतों को आर्थिक परेशानियों से जूझना पढ़ रहा है। श्री चंद्राकर ने छग शासन से अपील करते है हुए कहा है कि भारत सरकार की रोजगार गारंटी के सभी कार्य रेशियो के तहत 60/40 के तहत सभी जिलों में एक ही फार्मूला से कराया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि छग शासन निर्देशानुसार पंचायतों को 20 लाख का कार्य एजेंसी बनाने का निर्देश है लेकिन शासन-प्रशासन द्वारा पंचायतों की उपेक्षा की जा रही है। वर्तमान में आहाता निर्माण, अतिरिक्त कक्ष निर्माण आरईएस के माध्यम से कराया जा रहा है।

