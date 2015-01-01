पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाएं होंगी आत्मनिर्भर:नवागांव में 14 लाख की लागत से ऑक्सीजोन तैयार, 5 एकड़ में लगाए फलदार पौधे

महासमुंद/बसना ग्रामीण7 घंटे पहले
  • महात्मा गांधी रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत उद्यान विभाग के देखरेख में ऑक्सीजन केंद्र का निर्माण हुआ, महिलाओं को सौंपी जाएगी जिम्मेदारी

बसना ब्लॉक अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत गनेकरा के आश्रित ग्राम नवागांव में 14 लाख की लागत से 5 एकड़ भूमि में ऑक्सीजोन अब आकार ले रहा है। प्लांटेशन का काम 80 फीसदी पूरा हो चुका है। सिर्फ 20 फीसदी प्लांटेशन का काम बचा हुए है। इसके बनने से पर्यावरण संरक्षण और ग्रामीणों को शुद्ध ऑक्सीजन तो मिलेगा ही। साथ ही महिला स्व सहायता की महिलाएं यहां लगाए गए फलो के पेड़ों से मिलने वाले फलों को बेचकर आत्मनिर्भर भी बन सकेंगी।
योजना के तहत 5 एकड़ में फल दार पेड़ पौधे और छायादार पौधों का रोपण किया जा रहा है महात्मा गांधी रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत उद्यान विभाग के देख-रेख में गनेकेरा के नवगांव में अॉक्सीजन केंद्र का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। उद्यान विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 3 वर्षो तक उधान विभाग के देख रेख में तैयार किया जाएगा। इसके बाद बाद पँचायत को सौप दिया जाएगा। बाद में ग्राम पंचायत या महिला स्व सहायता द्वारा आक्सीजन का संचालन करेगी।
वर्तमान में अभी रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत गनेकेरा के नवागांव में उधान विभाग के देखरेख में यह कार्य चल रहा है, जिसमें ग्रामीणों को भी रोज़गार मिल रहा है जिसकी मजदूरी दर 176 रुपए है। गेनेकरा में 5 एकड़ शासकीय भूमि तारो से घेरकर सुरक्षित किया गया है जिसमें फलदार और छायादार पौधरोपण किया जा रहा है। पौधों को बाहर से पानी लाकर अभी सिंचाई की जा रही है। इसका यह भी कारण है कि रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत कार्य किया जा रहा है, जिसमें नियम शर्तों में मुताबिक बोर खनन नहीं हो सकता है।
उधानिकी विभाग बसना के उधानिकी विकास अधिकारी उपेन्द्र नाग ने बताया कि ऑक्सीजन निर्माण क्षेत्र में विभिन्न प्रकार फलदार पौधों का रोपण किया गया है। यहां कटहल, अमरूद, आम, काजू, बादाम ,पपीता, जामुन, असोक वृक्ष जैसे पौधों का रोपण किया किया गया है। इससे ग्रामीणों को शुद्ध ऑक्सीजोन मिलेगा।
यहां लगे फल को बेचा भी जाएगा। इससे ग्रामीणों को ऑक्सीजन और पँचायत और महिला स्वसहायता समूहों के महिलाओं का रोजगार का अवसर मिलेंगे। साथ ही राजस्व का भी फायदा होगा। मतलब एक योजना में दोगुना लाभ मिलेगा
ओपन जिम बनाने कलेक्टर ने फंड के जारी करने दिए निर्देश : कलेक्टर कार्तिक गोयल का यहां दौरा किया था। कलेक्टर ने यहां ओपन जिम लगाने के लिए फंड भी पास किए जाने की बात कही ती। बताया गया जल्द ही नवगांव के आक्सीजन निर्माण प्लांटेन्सन में एक ओपन जिम बनाया जाएगा, जिसमें ग्रामीणों को व्यायाम और कसरत के लिए फायदे मिलेंगे।
ज्योति और दुर्गा महिला स्व सहायता ले रहीं हैं साग-सब्जियों का फसल : गेनेकरा के ऑक्सीजन ब्लॉक प्लांटेन्सन में महिला स्वसहायता के सदस्यों के लिए यहां कई फायदे मिल सकते है योजना के तहत महिला स्व सहायता यहाँ के फलों को तो बेचेगी ही ऑक्सीजन ब्लॉक प्लांटेन्सन में दुर्गा और ज्योति महिला स्व सहायता द्वारा हरे साग सब्जियों का भी फसल लेना सुरुवात कर दिया गया है बताया गया कि समूह द्वारा यहां खाली जगहो में आलू और गोभी भी लगाता गया, जिसमें आने वाले दिनों में यहां रोजगार के साधन बढ़ेंगे।

ऑक्सीजोन प्लांटेशन में सिंचाई के लिए बोर की कमी
उधान विभाग के विस्तार अधिकारी उपेन्द्र नॉग ने बताया कि फिलहाल अभी पँचायत के बोर से पानी लाकर सिचाई और अन्य कार्य जारी है। 15वें वित्त के राशि से बोर खनन करवाया जाएगा जिसके लिए पँचायत में प्रस्ताव कर लिया गया है। गाँव की मांग पर गार्डन का हुवा निर्माण बताया गया कि ऑक्सीजन निर्माण योजना में सामने वाले साइड में ग्रामीणों के मांग पर गार्डन के रूप में विकसित किया जा रहा है योजना के तहत सिर्फ फलदार वृक्षो का रोपण करना था लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने एक गार्डन का मांग किया गया जहां उधानिकी विभाग द्वारा गार्ड़न के रूप में भी विकसित किया जा रहा है।

