पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:धान खरीदने और 49 समितियां खुलेंगी, अब हो जाएंगी कुल 130

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में धान खरीदी के लिए नई 49 समितियां खुल रही हैं। शासन से इसके लिए स्वीकृति मिल गई है। इस बार धान की खरीदी नई समितियों में की जाएगी, जिससे ग्रामीणों को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। नई समितियों के खुलने से ग्रामीणों को अब धान बेचने, कर्ज लेने सहित अन्य कामों के लिए लंबी दूरी तय कर भटकने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अब वे कम दूरी तय कर अपने धान को बेच सकेंगे। इस नई सोसायटी का फायदा किसानों को इसी साल से मिलने वाला है। इन सोसायटियों में भी किसानों का पंजीयन किया जा रहा है।
बता दें कि10 नवंबर को समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि थी। किसानों के समस्याअों को देखते हुए 17 नवंबर कर दिया गया है। किसान इन निर्धारित समय पर पंजीयन करा सकते हैं । नई समतियों के खुलने से जिले में कुल 130 समितियों हो जाएंगी।
जिले में थीं 81 समितियां : जिले में 81 समितियां है, जिनके माध्यम से धान की खरीदी होती थी। इस बार सरकार ने 49 नई समितियां का गठन किया है। अब जिले में 130 समितियां के माध्यम से धान की खरीदी होगी। धान बेचने के लिए किसान अपना पंजीयन करा रहे हैं। अभी तक 1 लाख 39 हजार 559 किसान का पंजीयन हो चुका है। किसानों की संख्या इस बार बढ़ने वाली है, क्योंकि 17 नवंबर तक पंजीयन चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें