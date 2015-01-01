पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अर्ली वैरायटी का धान कटकर तैयार खरीदी में देरी से खर्च होंगे 3 करोड़

महासमुंद19 घंटे पहले
  • 51 हजार किसान 96 हजार हेक्टेयर में करते हैं अर्ली वैरायटी धान की खेती

प्रदेश में 1 दिसंबर से धान की खरीदी शुरू होगी। खरीदी देर से शुरू होने के कारण किसानों पर खर्च का अतिरिक्त भार पड़ेगा। किसानों को फसल रखवाली, परिवहन और मजदूरी का अतिरिक्त भुगतान करना होगा। जिले में कुल 1.28 लाख पंजीकृत किसान हैं, जो करीब 2.44 लाख हेक्टेयर में धान की फसल लेते हैं। इनमें से 45 प्रतिशत किसान अर्ली वैरायटी की धान लेते हैं। कृषि विभाग की मानें तो इनमें से करीब 90 फीसदी किसान की फसल कटाई पूरी हो चुकी है। ऐसे में जिले के 51 हजार किसान अब तक 96 हजार हेक्टेयर में फसल कटाई का काम पूरा कर चुके हैं। इन किसानों को धान खरीदी में देरी के कारण अतिरिक्त खर्च वहन करना होगा। किसानों की मानें तो खरीदी में देरी से उनकी लागत और बढ़ जाएगी। फसल की रखवाली, मजदूरी और परिवहन का खर्च भी जुड़ेगा, जो करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए औसतन होगा।

जानिए, किस तरह बढ़ेगी उत्पादन लागत
किसान नेता जागेश्वर चंद्राकर ने बताया कि पहले जब 1 नवंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होती थी तो किसान खेतों में धान कटाई और मिंजाई कर सीधे बेचने के लिए समिति पहुंचता था। लेकिन अब किसानों को डबल मेहनत करनी पड़ रही है। किसान पहले धान कटाई कर ब्यारा या फिर घर में रखेगा। इसके लिए रखवाली की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। यदि किसान दो पाली में रखवाली करता है तो दो व्यक्ति और तीन पाली में करता है तो तीन मजदूर की आवश्यकता होगी। यदि इस दौरान मौसम बदला और बारिश हुई तो तिरपाल की व्यवस्था, धान भीगने पर उसे फिर से सुखाने के लिए मजदूर का खर्च बढ़ जाएगा। इसके बाद जब धान खरीदी शुरू होगी तो उसे समितियाें तक ले जाने के लिए परिवहन खर्च बढ़ेगा। इस तरह धान का उत्पादन लागत सीधे बढ़ जाएगा। किसान नेता ने बताया कि यदि हम मानकर चलते हैं कि एक किसान रखवाली में 100 रुपए खर्च करता है तो अर्ली वैरायटी का धान लेने वाले किसानों को 51 लाख रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। इसी तरह परिवहन पर औसतन 500 रुपए खर्च होने पर 2.55 करोड़ रुपए का बोझ किसानों पर पड़ेगा। कुल मिलाकर किसानों के सिर पर बोझ बढ़ना तय है।

क्या कहते हैं किसान
मजदूरी व परिहवन में डबल खर्च : बेलसोंडा के किसान भोला राम चंद्राकर ने बताया कि धान खरीदी दिसंबर में होने से सबसे ज्यादा मजदूरी व परिवहन पर खर्च करना पड़ता है। धान कटाई व मिसाई के बाद दोबारा उसे खलिहान में लाकर रखना पड़ है। वहीं धान को रखने के लिए पर्याप्त जगह भी नहीं होता है, जो बड़ी परेशानी है। इसके बाद जब धान खरीदी शुरू होती है तो समितियों तक ले जाने का खर्च बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में किसानों को कम से कम 2000 रुपए अतिरिक्त खर्च होता है।
रखने के लिए पर्याप्त जगह नहीं : तुमगांव के किसान पप्पू कुमार का कहना है कि धान भले ही सरकार 15 क्विंटल खरीदती है, लेकिन उत्पादन अधिक होता है, जिसके कारण किसानों को धान रखने के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में जगह की आवश्यकता पड़ती है। यदि नवंबर में ही आधे धान बिक जाता तो, किसान को परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़ती।

