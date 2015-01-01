पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुसीबत:डुबान क्षेत्र के तय खसरे में नहीं बोया धान, अब पंजीयन में आ रही दिक्कत

महासमुंद15 घंटे पहले
  • गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार चल रहा पंजीयन, 10 नवंबर तक का समय

समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन का केवल पांच दिन ही शेष रह गया है, लेकिन अभी तक किसानों का पंजीयन पूरी तरीके से नहीं हो पाया है। जिन किसानाें ने वन अधिकारी पट्टा, डूबान क्षेत्र व ट्रस्ट की जमीन पर धान बाेया है, उन्हें पंजीयन कराने में बड़ी परेशानी हो रही है। डुबान क्षेत्र के तीन गांव ऐसे हैं जिसका अभी तक गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट सिंचाई विभाग के पटवारी ने पूरा नहीं किया है। डुबान क्षेत्र के आठ गांव के किसानों ने इस बार धान को अलग खसरे नंबर पर बोआई कर दिया है, जिसके कारण पटवारियों को सर्च रिपोर्ट तैयार करने में दिक्कत आ रही है। इसलिए अभी तक इन गांवों के किसानाें का पंजीयन नहीं हुआ है। जल संसाधन विभाग के एसडीओ टीका प्रसाद वर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार किसानों ने अलग खसरे पर खेती कर दी है। पटवारी जब सर्च रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए गांव पहुंचता है तो किसान उस वक्त मिलते नहीं है, जिसके कारण गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट तैयार करने में परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं पुराने रिकाॅर्ड को जमा करने पर किसानों का एक दाना धान भी नहीं बिक पाएगा।

ये हैं आठ गांव, जिसमें से तीन की गिरदावरी शेष
डुबान क्षेत्र के आठ गांव में नायकबांधा, ठुमसा, कोडार, झिममिला, सुगाबाहरा, खट्टा, कोकड़ी एवं गाड़ाघाट शामिल है। इसमें से सुगाबाहरा, खट्टा एवं कोकड़ी क्षेत्र में गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट तैयार नहीं हुुआ है, इसलिए किसान पंजीयन काे लेकर परेशान हैं। इधर, गिरदावरी रिपाेर्ट तैयार होने के बाद ही पंजीयन होगा।

ट्रस्ट की जमीन में किसान के नाम पर पंजीयन
मंदिर और ट्रस्ट सहित कई प्रकार की संस्थाओं की जमीन का पंजीयन नहीं किया जाएगा। यदि इस जमीन पर खेती होती है, जिस किसान ने लीज पर जमीन ली है, उसके नाम पर पंजीयन होगा। किसान को इसके लिए पुख्ता प्रमाण-पत्र देना होगा कि उसने जमीन लीज पर ही है और वह खेती करता है। दान की जमीन का भी पंजीयन नहीं हो रहा था, पर इस बार पंजीयन शुरू हो गया है।

देखिए, पंजीयन की ये है स्थिति
जिले में अब तक पंजीयन का कार्य 95 फीसदी पूरा हो चुका है। जिले में अब तक 1.26 लाख किसान पंजीयन करा चुके हैं। इस बार आठ हजार 651 नए किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। पंजीयन कार्य 10 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा। ऐसे में किसानों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। उम्मीद है कि इस बार किसान की संख्या बढ़ सकती है।

112.28 हेक्टेयर है काेडार का डुबान क्षेत्र लीज पर जमीन लेकर किसान बोते हैं धान
कोडार डुबान क्षेत्र के 112.28 हेक्टेयर में प्रतिवर्ष आठ गांव के किसान लीज पर लेकर धान बोते हैं। ये किसान उत्पादित धान काे समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने के लिए हर साल पंजीयन कराते हैं। इस बार आठ गांव के किसानों ने 61.42 हेक्टेयर में धान की फसल ली है, जिसकी गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट अभी तक तैयार नहीं हुई है। इधर, पंजीयन को केवल पांच दिन शेष रह गए हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि पांच दिनों में पंजीयन का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

