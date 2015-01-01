पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:रात 2.30 बजे फलों से लदा पिकअप पलटा, 4 घंटे तक रखवाली करते रहे

सिंघोड़ा7 घंटे पहले
फलों से लदा पिकअप टायर फटने के बाद डिवाइडर मे टकराकर पलट गया। ड्राइवर बाल-बाल बच गया। मामला मंगलवार को नेशनल हाईवे-353 पर चिवराकुटा नया धान उर्पाजन केंद्र के पास करीब रात 2.30 बजे की है। चालक कुंजलाल गेंड्रे हेल्पर सोनू लालपुर, रायपुर से फल लेकर सुंदरगढ़, ओडिशा जा रहे थे। रात 2.30 बजे नेशनल हाईवे-353 पर चिवराकुटा नया धान उर्पाजन केंद्र के पास पिछला टायर फटने से पिकअप अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर बने डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गया।

चालक-परिचालक को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई
हाईवे-353 पर टायर फटने से पिकअप अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर बने डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गया। गनीमत रही कि हादसे में चालक-परिचालक को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई। रात होने के कारण और मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं होने के कारण दोनों को किसी तरह की मदद नहीं मिली। दोनों चार घंटेतक रातभर सड़क पर बैठकर फलों की रखवाली करते रहे। सुबह होने पर लोगों ने इनकी मदद की।

