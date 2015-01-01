पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:इस दीवाली मिट्टी के दीये से घर होंगे रोशन

बिरकोनीएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह नजर आने लगा है। कुम्हार मिट्टी के सामान तैयार करने में व्यस्त है। कुम्हारों ने मिट्टी के दीये बनाने का काम तेज किया है। इसमें सपरिवार हाथ बंटाकर मिट्टी के दीये बनाने में व्यस्त है। इस बार चीनी लाइटें बाजार में बेचने पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध है। इसके कारण गांव से लेकर शहरों तक मिट्टी के बने दीये की मांग तेज हो गई है। चीनी लाइटों के बंद होने से इस दीवाली मिट्टी के दीये से ही धर रोशन होंगे। अभी कई लोग मिट्टी के दीये का इंतजार कर रहे है। वहीं गांव के घरों में गिला गोबर के दीये, धनतेरस में जलते है,तो कोई आटे से खुद बनाकर दीये जलाते है। कुम्हार जोर शोर से मिट्टी के दीये के साथ ही पूजा से संबंधित अन्य सामान बना रहे हैं। दीपावली के मौके पर दीयों का अलग ही महत्व है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि मिटटी का दीपक जलाने से शौर्य और पराक्रम में वृध्दि होती है और परिवार में सुख समृद्धि आती है। अंचल में कोरोना काल को देखते हुए भी अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। कुम्हारों के अनुमान के अनुसार के मुताबिक पिछले बार के अपेक्षा दीये बनाया गया है। शासन के गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी होने के उम्मीद बताई जा रहा है।

बाजार में 8 से 10 प्रकार के दीये बिकने को तैयार
इस बार कुम्हारों ने कई प्रकार के दीये तैयार किए है। इनमें गुलाब फूल दीया, तीन पत्ती दीया, कमल दीया, स्वस्तिक दीया, स्टार दीया, ऊँ आकार दिया, गणेश लक्ष्मी दीया के अलावा लक्ष्मी की ग्वालिन मूर्ति मटकी, ठेकवा,निर्मित सभी शामिल है। परम्परा से पूजते चले आ रहे मूर्तिया बनाकर तैयार किए जा रहे है। दीये की रेट पिछली बार की दर पर चल रहा है। एक दर्जन के दस रुपए में वितरित किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें