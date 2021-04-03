पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:प्राथमिक वनोपज सहकारी समिति का निर्वाचन तीन चरणों में किया जाएगा

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
जिला वनोपज सहकारी संघ मर्यादित अंतर्गत प्राथमिक वनोपज सहकारी समितियों में बोर्ड के निर्वाचन के लिए रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी द्वारा सदस्यता सूची का प्रकाशन 11 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। सदस्यता सूची के संबंध में यदि किसी सदस्य को कोई दावा-आपत्ति हो तो प्रमाण सदस्यता सूची के प्रकाशन दिनांक से सरल क्रमांक 2 में अंकित तिथि तक लिखित में आपत्ति रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी या उनके द्वारा नियुक्त प्राधिकृत अधिकारी को कार्यालयीन समय में संस्था कार्यालय में प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं। प्रबंध संचालक जिला वनोपज सहकारी संघ मर्यादित सामान्य वन मण्डल महासमुंद ने बताया कि सदस्यों को पृथक से सूचना पत्र भेजा गया है। प्रबंध संचालक ने बताया कि सदस्य सूची का प्रकाशन तीन चक्रों में पूरा किया जाएगा। सदस्यता सूची का प्रकाशन प्रथम चक्र 11 फरवरी को एवं सदस्यों से आपत्ति प्राप्त करने की तिथि 19 फरवरी, आपत्तियों का निराकरण एवं अंतिम सदस्यता सूची का प्रकाशन 20 फरवरी को किया जाएगा।

तीसरे चक्र का प्रकाशन 15 फरवरी को
तृतीय चक्र में सदस्यों की सूची का प्रकाशन 15 फरवरी को होगा। इसमें सदस्यों से आपत्ति प्राप्त करने की अवधि 23 फरवरी और आपत्तियों का निराकरण एवं अंतिम सदस्यता सूची का प्रकाशन 24 फरवरी 2021 को होगा। इसमें प्राथमिक वनोपज सहकारी समितियां बुंदेली, अरण्ड, सल्डीह, विजयमाल, जबलपुर, महासमुंद आदि के नाम शामिल है।

