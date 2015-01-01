पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुधारेंगे ट्रैफिक:अहिंसा मार्ग में चार व तीन पहिया के प्रवेश पर रोक

महासमुंद20 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में इस मार्ग पर चार पहिया वाहनों के चलने से बढ़ जाती है भीड़

दिवाली को देखते हुए बाजार में भीड़ न बढ़े इसके लिए यातायात पुलिस ने अहिंसा मार्ग में चार पहिया और तीन पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। केवल दोपहिया ही इस मार्ग में प्रवेश करेंगे। चार पहिया के रोक के बाद इस मार्ग में अब लगने वाले जाम से लोगों को निजात मिलेगी। वहीं दुकानों के सामने गाड़ी खड़ी करने वाले लोगों को भी परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। इस रूट में दिवाली त्यौहार तक चार पहिया वाहन के प्रवेश पर रोक रहेगी। नेहरु चौक से गांधी चौक तक के मार्ग मे दोनों ओर दुकानें ही दुकानें है। इन दुकानों में गाहकों के आने से सड़क एकदम सकरी हो जाती है, जिससे चार पहिया वाहनों यहां से गुजरने में भारी वक्त लगता है। वर्तमान में त्यौहारी सीजन है, जिसके कारण इस मार्ग में अधिक भीड़ लगने वाली है। लोगों की भीड़ इस मार्ग में अधिक होती है, क्योंकि इसी मार्ग में ज्वेलर्स, बर्तन, किराना, मेडिकल, कपड़ा, पोस्ट आफिस है। वहीं बाजार के अंदर प्रवेश करने के लिए एक यही मार्ग सुगम है, जिसकी वजह से यहां अधिक भीड़ लग जाती है।

पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं इसलिए होती है परेशानी
शहर में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी ग्राहकों को होती है। जब वे सामान खरीदने बाजार जाते है, तो अपनी बाइक दुकान के सामने सड़क पर खड़ी कर देते हैं। इससे लोगों को आवागमन में भारी परेशानी होती है। यहीं हाल अहिंसा मार्ग का भी है, जहां दुकानदार सामान को सड़क पर निकाल देते हैं, जिसकी वजह से सड़क संकरी हो जाती है, वहीं सड़क पर वाहनें भी खड़ी रहती है।

